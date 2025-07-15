Southend Airport plane crash latest: No survivors in explosion that killed flight nurse on first day of new job
Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, 31, a German citizen born in Chile has been named as one of the victims of the crash.
A Chilean-born nurse has been named as among the four people who were killed in a plane crash at London Southend Airport.
Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, 31, a German citizen born in Chile, was reportedly on her first day as a flight nurse on board the small aircraft when it came down after take-off on Sunday afternoon.
A Dutch pilot and co-pilot, along with one other person, were also on the Beech B200 Super King Air, operated by Zeusch Aviation, which specialises in medical evacuations.
A friend of Ms Ortiz, called Anna Smith, told the BBC it had been her first day as a flight nurse, having previously worked as a nurse in the public sector.
“She was so excited for this new job,” she said.
She added: "She had a giving heart and was humble, and chose a profession that reflected that.
It is understood that the plane had dropped off a patient at Southend, and was due to return to its base in the Netherlands
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has started an investigation with inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, human factors, engineering and recorded data already dispatched to the crash site.
The airport remains closed.
Keir Starmer pays tribute to victims
Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the four people killed in the plane crash.
In a message on X, the prime minister said: "Terrible news that four people tragically lost their lives in yesterday's plane crash at Southend Airport. My thoughts are with their families and loved ones.
"I also want to thank all the emergency responders who attended the scene."
GoFundMe page set up nurse’s family
The Chilean nurse was on her first day on the job, according to reports, which named her as Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, 31.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise 7,500 euros for her family.
In a statement at the airport on Monday, Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said: "Yesterday afternoon, an aircraft which had landed here earlier in the day took off bound for the Netherlands.
"Shortly after take off, it got into difficulty and crashed within the airport boundary.
"Sadly, we can now confirm that all four people on board died."We are working to officially confirm their identities. At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals."
Nurse killed in plane crash was on her first day, according to reports
Maria Fernanda Rojas Ortiz, 31, is thought to have been on the medical plane when it crashed at Southend Airport.
The Mirror reported that it was her first day working aboard the plane.
A friend told the Mirror: "It was her first day on the job. She was a hospital nurse but then took a job with a private medical firm, she didn't tell anyone, but this was her first day in the job.”
The friend added her wife can barely speak because she is so distraught.
A Gofundme has also been set up to raise cash for Maria’s family.
No survivors in plane crash, says Zeusch Aviation
Zeusch Aviation, based at Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands, said in a statement on Monday: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm there were no survivors among the people on board flight SUZ1.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
“Zeusch Aviation continues to fully cooperate with the relevant investigative authorities and is providing all possible support to those affected."
Four foreign nationals die in Southend Airport Plane crash
Four foreign nationals died on board a plane that crashed after taking off from London Southend Airport, Essex Police said.
The medical transport plane bound for the Netherlands crashed at around 3.48pm on Sunday.
Two Dutch pilots and a Chilean nurse were among those on board, according to a document which lists passengers, the PA news agency understands.
It is also understood that the plane had dropped off a patient at Southend and was due to return to its base in the Netherlands.
Beechcraft King Air B200 costs up to £1.5mn
The plane involved in the incident, Beechcraft King Air B200, costs up to £1.47million, according to sales listings online.
A listing for the aircraft says it can carry 6 passengers and two cabin crew. The length of the cabin is nearly 17ft, according to the listing.
The aircraft cruises at about 285 miles per hour, which is around 290 knots in airspeed.
'Her charisma, love, humour, and kindness will remain alive in our memories'
The family of Chilean nurse María Fernanda Rojas Ortíz have shared a tribute following her death.
"It is with deep sorrow that we report the tragic passing of our beloved , who passed away today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a plane crash in London," the statement shared by Chilean news site T13 reads.
The translated message added: "the news of her passing is immensely difficult to accept; she was a person who marked the passing of those of us who knew her."
"Her charisma, love, humour, and kindness, which characterised her as a person, will remain alive in our memories and in our hearts forever," they added.
