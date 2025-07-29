Two men who died after stabbing in central London named as father and son
Emergency services were called to Long Lane in Southwark at about 1pm on Monday after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property.
Two men who died after a stabbing at a business premises in central London have been named as a father and son.
Terry McMillan, 58, from Chislehurst, Bromley, was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.
His son, Brendan McMillan, 27, later died in hospital.
Two other men were treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said previously.
Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.
He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.
Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel the arrested man entered.
Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or report it online.