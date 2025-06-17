Charity worker found stabbed in house after gas explosion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman found stabbed after a gas explosion at her home has been named as a charity worker who supported refugees.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found fatally injured at a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, just before 5am on Tuesday.

She worked for a charity that she co-founded called Mama Suze CIC, that supported refugee and migrant women, some who had fled domestic violence, with art and drama activities.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been taken to hospital to be treated for slash wounds.

Police said it is believed Ms Rook’s death is “a domestic-related incident”.

Two children aged seven and nine were also taken to hospital as a precaution but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Neighbours described the noise as the explosion tore through the house.

Teacher Alun Gordon said: “We just woke up to a massive bang … my whole house shook, it felt like a truck had hit the house.

“I then heard screams, someone shouting ‘oh my God’ several times, so I came outside and basically all the neighbours appeared in their pyjamas.

“We quickly established that the children got out, that there’d been marital strife.

“My daughter babysat for her and we would chat to her as a neighbour. It’s a massive tragedy for the street.”

A resident on Dumont Road said he heard a crash “like somebody dropped a massive glass cabinet from a crane”.

The man, who did not want to be named, added: “I looked out and saw panes of glass on the floor. You could tell it wasn’t a car window.

“Eventually I noticed the beam on the bay window was missing and could see some mild smoke coming out of the back.

“People starting arriving and saying to phone the police.

“There was a guy rushing around, very distraught. He went round the back.”

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene early on Tuesday, where road closures remain in place.

The house, a terrace on the corner of Dumont Road, was surrounded by police, firefighters and gas workers later in the morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene and will be conducting interviews as soon as possible, to establish the full circumstances that led to Annabel’s death.

The front bay window was completely blown out, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

“While inquiries continue, at this early stage we do believe this to be a domestic-related incident.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Ms Rook had worked for charities in Africa, then teaching drama in the UK and on various theatre projects.

Matteo Prodava, a 35-year-old production designer who lives across from the house, said: “You hear these things that happen in the world, but when it happens on the next street, it has a different impact.”

Another resident in Kersley Road, near Dumont Road – who did not want to be named – said she was in shock.

She said: “That is so sad. I just want to cry. I have never heard of something like this happening here. I am just in shock.

“I feel sorry for the kids – what sort of news is this? We just thought we couldn’t move the cars and there’s been a gas explosion.

“Now, I don’t know what to say.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 926/17June or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.