London Tube strike today – latest: Victoria, Central and Jubilee among lines disrupted as walkout begins
London Underground staff strike in protest against Night Tube shifts
Five Tube lines will be severely affected this morning by strike action taken by London Underground (LU) workers.
Transport for London (TfL) said the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines will be severely disrupted for 24 hours from 4.30am on Friday.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are taking industrial action on a number of days in the run-up to Christmas.
RMT members are also planning to strike on six other nights: this Saturday (27 November), and on Friday 3 December, Saturday 4, Friday 10, Saturday 11, and Friday 17.
The RMT has said that LU has abolished 200 Tube driver positions and has imposed “unacceptable and intolerable” new rotas on existing drivers to cover Night Tube services. The union says this would “wreck the work-life balance” of members.
It came after the public and campaign groups had demanded safer night-time transport to help tackle violence against women and girls and increase available transport to support night-time industries.
London Underground and buses face cutbacks and cycle schemes could be axed without urgent funding
London’s bus services could be slashed by one-fifth and Tubes by almost one-tenth if the government does not step in with £1.9bn of extra cash, Sadiq Khan has warned.
It is the opening salvo of the latest in a series of running battles the capital’s mayor has had with the government over funding, which has been crunched due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Khan has traded blows with Boris Johnson, who preceded him as mayor, over the running of Transport for London (TfL) since Covid-19 hit and revenue plummeted thanks to a collapse in passenger numbers.
Tubes and buses face cutbacks and cycle schemes could be axed without urgent funds
TfL suffering ‘unprecedented financial crisis’ due to Covid-19 and capital could be ‘dragged back to 1970s’
Tube strike disruption ‘solely down to management failure’ union bosses say
RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has said this morning’s disruptions are solely down to failures of TfL management.
“The Tube strike action this morning is rock solid in all depots and the widespread impact on services is solely down to management failure to recognise and address the anger of their staff at the imposition of damaging and unacceptable working practices,” Mick Lynch said.
He added: “Our members have spoken this morning and it’s time for London Underground to start listening.
“This is just the start of a programme of action and the mayor and his officials need to recognise our determination to defend progressive and family friendly working practices. We remain available for talks.”
Tube strikes hit London Black Friday plans
As the Tube strikes continue across multiple train lines, Londoners have been forced to rethink their Black Friday shopping plans. The shopping event was poised to be a boost for retailers hard hit by the pandemic.
The New West End Company which represents 600 businesses in central London said the prospect of disruptions is “extremely frustrating,” the Financial Times reported.
“Just as trade and football is picking up, and hard hit businesses are seeing a Christmas boost, this will be a boost,” said Jace Tyrrell, the group’s chief executive.
Tube strike lines update
As Tube strikes continue this morning, this is the current service status across affected TfL train lines:
- Waterloo and City Line: Suspended
- Piccadilly Line: Suspended
- Central Line: Special service - Shuttle services are in operation between White City and Ealing Broadway Hainault and Liverpool Street, Leytonstone and Epping, Woodford and Hainault, and West Ruislip and North Acton. No service on the rest of the line
- Jubilee Line: Special service - Service is operating at a reduced frequency due to strike action.
- Northern Line: Special service - Service is operating at a reduced frequency due to strike action.
- Victoria Line: Special service - Service is operating at a reduced frequency due to strike action.
- Circle Line: Minor delays due to train cancellations
Strike action was ‘avoidable’ RMT Union boss says
Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union boss, Mick Lynch said that several efforts were made to resolve issues with TfL and strike action was avoidable.
“This strike action, and its serious consequences in the run-up to Christmas, was avoidable if the Tube management hadn’t axed dedicated Night Tube staff and perfectly workable arrangements in order to cut staffing numbers and costs.
He added that the strike is about cuts to Night Tube staff after which is returning after pressure from women’s safety campaigners.
“This strike is about the ripping apart of popular and family-friendly agreements that helped make the original Night Tube such a success,” he said. “Instead the company want to cut costs and lump all drivers into a pool where they can be kicked from pillar to post at the behest of the management.”
Commuters complain of long and stressful journeys amid Tube strike
Several Londoners expressed fears over commuting on Friday morning as a Tube strike threatened to bring the city to a grinding halt, with services disrupted in many parts.
A Twitter user named Lauren said she is “very anxious” about the strike. “It takes me 1.5 hours to get to work if everything goes to plan, so it’s going to be at least 2 hours. Really wishing I didn’t make promises to patients before I knew about it. I don’t know how I only just found out!”
Another Twitter user with handle @insidequeer said she will finish her sixth night shift in a row on Friday morning and the Tube strike is going to make her commute “long and stressful”.
“Do I have sympathy with them? Yes I do. Can I support such drastic Tube strike? No I can’t. Those of us out have to use the Tube, we would work from home if we could,” she said.
The strike also offers particular inconvenience for disabled people, who might have to wait in long queues to access the network.
Services on Central line partially resumed
Shuttle services have been resumed on the Central line between White City and Ealing Broadway. The rest of the stations remain out of service.
The London Overground line is also functioning on “reduced service” while Jubilee line’s status was updated to special services from suspended.
Waterloo & City line suspended
Operations on the Waterloo and City line are now also suspended as a result of the RMT strikes.
Services remain suspended on the Central and Piccadilly lines.
Tube status latest as strike begins
Operations on the Central and Piccadilly lines of the London Underground were suspended on Friday morning as a 24-hour planned strike begins, threatening disruptions to London in the run up to Christmas.
TFL said there will be “no service due to strike action by the RMT” on the Central line while valid tickets will be accepted on buses and Network Rail services.
Shortly after, services were also suspended on Piccadilly line.
The status of tube services on Victoria, Northern, Waterloo & City and Jubilee remained “special services” which means operations at a reduced frequency.
Services on other lines remain unaffected.
London Underground says serious consequences in the run-up to Christmas
Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations, said the strike by RMT was “avoidable” and it might have serious consequences as it comes ahead of Christmas.
Dent said the strike “will threaten London’s recovery from the pandemic, despite no job losses and more flexibility and job certainty for drivers”.
“While every other union has agreed to these changes and our staff have been enjoying the benefits of the changes since August, we’re willing to work with the RMT and review the changes after Night Tube services have returned,” he added.
He said a review is only possible if RMT agrees to meet officials for talks and withdraw from proposed strikes.
“If the RMT refuses to engage with us and carries out its unnecessary action, which is timed to cause maximum disruption for our customers looking to enjoy London during the festive season, Londoners are advised to check before they travel on days of planned strike action.”
