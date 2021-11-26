✕ Close London Underground staff strike in protest against Night Tube shifts

Five Tube lines will be severely affected this morning by strike action taken by London Underground (LU) workers.

Transport for London (TfL) said the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines will be severely disrupted for 24 hours from 4.30am on Friday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are taking industrial action on a number of days in the run-up to Christmas.

RMT members are also planning to strike on six other nights: this Saturday (27 November), and on Friday 3 December, Saturday 4, Friday 10, Saturday 11, and Friday 17.

The RMT has said that LU has abolished 200 Tube driver positions and has imposed “unacceptable and intolerable” new rotas on existing drivers to cover Night Tube services. The union says this would “wreck the work-life balance” of members.

It came after the public and campaign groups had demanded safer night-time transport to help tackle violence against women and girls and increase available transport to support night-time industries.