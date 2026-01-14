Sheku Bayoh family say ‘time to restart stopwatch’ as new chair of inquiry named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Sheku Bayoh have said it is now “time to restart the stopwatch” following the appointment of a new chairman for the public inquiry into his death.

Judge Lord Colbeck takes over the role from Lord Bracadale, who stepped down in October last year over concerns about private meetings with Mr Bayoh’s family.

The inquiry’s legal team, which was appointed by Lord Bracadale, also stood down at the time.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes notified the Scottish Parliament of Lord Colbeck’s appointment on Wednesday, and has written to all the inquiry’s core participants informing them of the move.

Lord Colbeck was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Courts in May 2023 and previously served as Sheriff Principal of Glasgow and Strathkelvin.

He was chairman of the fatal accident inquiry into the 2013 Clutha helicopter crash in Glasgow.

He will take up the Bayoh inquiry role from Monday March 2.

In a statement issued through their lawyer Aamer Anwar on Wednesday, Mr Bayoh’s family said they now want a timetable for the remaining stages of the inquiry to be set up “as soon as possible”.

They added in the statement: “The Bayoh family welcome his appointment – Lord Colbeck has a formidable reputation, a no nonsense judge with a distinguished career who acts without fear or favour.

“It will be no simple task for the chair to take over the reins of Lord Bracadale, but the evidence has been heard, can be seen and read – it is time to restart the stopwatch.”

The family also called on Police Scotland and the Solicitor General to publicly back the inquiry, “protect” the 122 days of evidence already submitted under oath, and allow the process to conclude.

The statement added: “The family have no doubt that the new chair will be impartial and robust and hope he can win the confidence of the legal team and assessors to return, but also that he will continue to treat the family with compassion, respect and empathy, as Lord Bracadale did.”

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

A public inquiry into his death was announced in 2019 and evidential hearings ended in October 2024.

Closing submissions from both sides are yet to be heard.

Ms Forbes said: “I welcome Lord Colbeck to the role.

“The appointment of a new chair has been taken forward as a priority to enable the public inquiry to complete its work.

“I am pleased that someone of Lord Colbeck’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the Scottish justice system will take forward this work, and I look forward to the public inquiry coming to its conclusion as quickly as practicable.”

A spokesperson for the inquiry said: “The Sheku Bayoh Inquiry welcomes today’s announcement from Scottish ministers that they have appointed Lord Colbeck as chair to the inquiry.

“We look forward to working with Lord Colbeck to fulfil the inquiry’s terms of reference.”

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “This is a deeply important national process that touches the lives of many – not least the family of Mr Bayoh, the officers involved, and policing as a whole in Scotland.

“We recognise the significance of ensuring that public confidence is restored and that all parties feel heard, respected, and treated with fairness throughout the inquiry.

“Lord Colbeck brings extensive legal experience, a strong record of judicial independence, and a reputation for balanced and impartial decision-making. We believe his appointment provides continuity, stability, and a clear pathway toward concluding the important work that remains.

“Our members have a right to be treated with dignity and afforded due process, and we are confident that under Lord Colbeck’s leadership, the inquiry will remain focused on establishing facts and learning lessons – rather than assigning blame.

“The SPF remains steadfast in supporting the officers involved and ensuring their voices are properly represented as the inquiry moves toward a conclusion that strengthens policing, public confidence, and transparency for everyone in Scotland.”