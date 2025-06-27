The 1975 to headline Glastonbury Festival amid rumours of Lorde secret set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British pop rock band The 1975 will be the first headliners to grace the Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage this year when they perform on Friday evening.

Made up of four school friends, the group, known for songs including Chocolate, Someone Else and About You, is comprised of singer Matt Healy, bassist Ross MacDonald, guitarist Adam Hann, and drummer George Daniel.

The five-day celebration of music and performing arts, which opened its gates on Wednesday, will also see headline performances from veteran rocker Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The BBC confirmed on Thursday that Young’s Saturday Pyramid Stage set will not be broadcast live “at the artist’s request”.

This year’s line-up features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, which will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Among the music stars rumoured to be performing a secret set is New Zealand singer Lorde, whose fourth-studio album, Virgin, is set for release on Friday.

The pop star posted a picture of the Woodsies stage to her Instagram account on Thursday, fuelling speculation that she could be the act listed as “TBA” who will be performing at 11.30am.

Earlier in the month, she told BBC Radio 2 that she is “pretty keen” to see if she can “pull some strings” and make an appearance at this year’s festival.

Other Friday performers include: Irish singer CMAT; hip-hop star Loyle Carner; rock band English Teacher; indie band Wet Leg; and Canadian star Alanis Morissette, who will take to the Pyramid Stage after a TBA act which will be performing at 4.55pm.

Festival goers can expect a clear morning and temperatures reaching the mid 20s centigrade, according to the Met Office.

Spokesman Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency: “Friday should start relatively sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-20s. However, there will be a touch more cloud later in the day and into the evening.”

Friday’s line-up of events also includes a Q&A featuring Australian actress Margot Robbie at Pilton Palais and a Mountainhead Q&A with Jesse Armstrong, along with performances from psychedelic rockers Osees and Britpop veterans Supergrass.

Saturday will see Irish rap trio Kneecap, who have seen one of their members charged with a terror offence, perform on the West Holts Stage at 4pm.

Before the festival, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform their slot at Worthy Farm.

Rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November last year.

Last week, the 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.

On Thursday evening, the rap trio posted a film they executive produced to social media, titled Stop The Genocide, which includes testimonies from a Palestinian activist and plastic surgeon on the war in Gaza.

Performing in the coveted Sunday legends slot this year is Sir Rod Stewart, who previously said he will be joined by his former Faces band member Ronnie Wood, as well as some other guests.

Sir Rod’s performance will come after he postponed a string of concerts in the US, due to take place this month, while he recovered from flu.

Among the other acts expected to draw large crowds this year is pop star Charli XCX, who is engaged to The 1975 drummer Daniel and will perform songs from her sixth studio album, Brat.

She is performing on Saturday night on the Other Stage, 15 minutes before the West Holts stage is graced by US rapper Doechii, another artist who has exploded in popularity in the last year.

Other performers include: Prada singer Raye; US musician Brandi Carlile; Nile Rodgers and Chic; US pop star Gracie Abrams; Mercury Prize-winning jazz quintet Ezra Collective; US rapper Denzel Curry; and rising star Lola Young.

This year, the BBC will provide livestreams of the five main stages: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.