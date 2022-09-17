Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fears are growing for the safety of a 14-year-old girl after she went missing in Leicestershire a week ago.

Lorisa Flattery-Pegg was last seen at her home address in the Thurnby Lodge area at around 10.30pm last Saturday (10 September), according to Leicestershire Police.

The force said it is concerned for the welfare of Lorisa, who has not been in contact with her family since she was reported missing.

The force has issued a CCTV image to aid the enquiry into Lorisa’s disappearance (Leicestershire Police)

It is believed she is still in Leicestershire.

Police described the schoolgirl as being 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair which is usually worn down. She wears a nose ring in her left nostril as well as a bar in her ear.

The force understands Lorisa left her address last week wearing blue jeans and a blue, striped top with an image of a Disney character stitched on the front.

On Saturday, officers released a CCTV image of Lorisa outside a takeaway shop in Charles Street, Leicester on the afternoon of Thursday (15 September), in which she is pictured wearing different clothes to when she was last seen.

Leicestershire Police have urged the public to “please take a look at this image and recall if you have seen this girl over the past week.”

It follows a plea for information by detective inspector Ben Healy, from the missing persons team, on Friday.

He said in a statement: “It’s nearly been a week since Lorisa was last seen and while we are continuing to try and establish her whereabouts, I would ask anyone who sees her over the weekend to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it could be, could help us find her.”

Anyone who has seen Lorisa or knows where she is is asked to contact 101 immediately, quoting incident 291 of 11 September.