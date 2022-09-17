Jump to content

Fears for missing 14-year-old girl as police make urgent appeal one week after disappearance

Lorisa Flattery-Pegg is believed to still be in Leicestershire after disappearing last weekend

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 17 September 2022 17:13
Comments
<p>Lorisa Flattery-Pegg was last seen at her home address in the Thurnby Lodge area</p>

Lorisa Flattery-Pegg was last seen at her home address in the Thurnby Lodge area

(Leicestershire Police)

Fears are growing for the safety of a 14-year-old girl after she went missing in Leicestershire a week ago.

Lorisa Flattery-Pegg was last seen at her home address in the Thurnby Lodge area at around 10.30pm last Saturday (10 September), according to Leicestershire Police.

The force said it is concerned for the welfare of Lorisa, who has not been in contact with her family since she was reported missing.

The force has issued a CCTV image to aid the enquiry into Lorisa’s disappearance

(Leicestershire Police)

It is believed she is still in Leicestershire.

Police described the schoolgirl as being 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair which is usually worn down. She wears a nose ring in her left nostril as well as a bar in her ear.

The force understands Lorisa left her address last week wearing blue jeans and a blue, striped top with an image of a Disney character stitched on the front.

On Saturday, officers released a CCTV image of Lorisa outside a takeaway shop in Charles Street, Leicester on the afternoon of Thursday (15 September), in which she is pictured wearing different clothes to when she was last seen.

Leicestershire Police have urged the public to “please take a look at this image and recall if you have seen this girl over the past week.”

It follows a plea for information by detective inspector Ben Healy, from the missing persons team, on Friday.

He said in a statement: “It’s nearly been a week since Lorisa was last seen and while we are continuing to try and establish her whereabouts, I would ask anyone who sees her over the weekend to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it could be, could help us find her.”

Anyone who has seen Lorisa or knows where she is is asked to contact 101 immediately, quoting incident 291 of 11 September.

