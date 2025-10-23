Body of Scot ‘murdered’ in LA repatriated ahead of island funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The funeral of a Scottish woman allegedly murdered in Los Angeles will take place on the Isle of Arran next week, after her body was repatriated to the UK.

June Bunyan, 37, had travelled to the US city with the ambition of sitting the bar exam and becoming a defence lawyer.

However she was found dead on September 11 following an alleged assault. A man understood to have been her husband has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department has charged Jonathan Renteria with murder, mutilation and sexual contact with human remains.

The 25-year-old is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

The Foreign Office is supporting Ms Bunyan’s family and said it is in contact with local authorities in the US.

Ms Bunyan’s friend Vicky Tulika set up a fundraising page to help her family with repatriation and funeral costs, with more than £18,800 donated so far.

Ms Bunyan’s mother Jill posted a message on Tuesday thanking donors for their “incredible generosity”, and confirming that enough had been raised to bring her daughter’s body home.

The message continued: “There truly aren’t enough words to thank each and every person who donated, shared, or supported us in any way.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our family, but your messages of kindness, compassion, and encouragement have meant the world to us.

“It’s deeply moving to see the impact June had on so many lives.”

A separate post confirmed Ms Bunyan’s funeral will take place on Friday October 31 at Brodick Parish Church on Arran, where she was originally from.

In an earlier statement on the page, Ms Tulika described the effect Ms Bunyan’s death has had on her friends and family.

“With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States,” she wrote.

“Our lives are forever changed.”

She said the Robert Gordon University graduate was “known for her vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart”.

She continued: “We are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing her back to the UK.

“She can then be laid to rest with the dignity and love she deserves, surrounded by family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesman previously said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in USA and are in contact with the local authorities.”