In Pictures: VE Day greeted with pride and pageantry 80 years on
Joining the royal family and military personnel were some who served during the Second World War.
Eighty years on, the UK remembered VE Day with a gathering in the same streets where the defeat of Nazi Germany was greeted with delight and relief in 1945.
Senior members of the royal family watched a military parade from the Victoria Memorial, one of many gathering points in 1945 as the news sunk in. Even the young Princess Elizabeth and her sister Margaret were among the crowds chanting “we want the King” after getting permission from their parents to slip out of the Palace and join the throng.
This year Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were more visible, taking their places with other members of the royal family.
Some spectators had staked out positions in the early hours of the morning.
Crowds gathered ahead of the commemoration which began with Timothy Spall reading wartime prime minister Winston Churchill’s victory speech.
Mingling among the crowds and in the VIP sections were people who served in the conflict.