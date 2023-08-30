Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Witnesses to the Lucy Letby inquiry will be compelled to give evidence under oath after the government upgraded the probe to a statutory one following growing pressures from the victims’ families.

The inquiry will look at the circumstances surrounding the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six other committed by the serial killer nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the move was taken after listening to the concerns of the families, who had raised concerns that the original probe would lack the legal powers needed to uncover a possible NHS cover-up.

Announcing the news, Mr Barclay said: “The crimes committed by Lucy Letby are truly harrowing, and my thoughts remain with the families of her victims.“Following her conviction, we announced an inquiry and said the nature of this inquiry would be shaped by the families.

“Having now discussed this with the families, we will launch a full statutory inquiry giving it the legal powers to compel witnesses to give evidence.“This statutory public inquiry will aim to give the families the answers they need and ensure lessons are learned.”

Mr Barlcay said while statutory inquiries take longer to conclude than non-statutory one, the move would mean it will have legal powers to compel witnesses, including former and current staff of the Countess of Chester Hospital Trust, to give evidence.

It will also mean evidence must be heard in public, unless the Inquiry chair decides otherwise.

The announcement comes after the government announced that criminals will be forced into the dock to hear their sentence under new laws to be rolled out after Letby refused to attend her hearing.

Judges will be given the power to order an offender into court, including by force if necessary, the Ministry of Justice said.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others earlier this month.

But she refused to attend her sentencing, prompting an outcry and fresh calls for ministers to speed up a promised change in the law.

More follows...