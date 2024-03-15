M25 closures - live: Drivers warned of ‘carmageddon’ as junction works to bring major delays
Motorists urged to stay at home as traffic delays could last up to five hours
Drivers have been warned to “stay at home” as the unprecedented closure of the M25 is expected to cause a “carmageddon” of gridlock traffic this weekend.
The five-mile stretch of the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed.
This is the first planned daytime closure of the motorway - which encircles London - since it opened in 1986.
National Highways said modelling carried out while it was developing its plans for this weekend indicated vehicles would face delays of up to five hours without mitigation measures, such as urging drivers to stay away.
Project lead Jonathan Wade said earlier this week: “Please don’t travel if you can avoid it.”
The M25 normally carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends between Junctions 9 and 11.
An 11.5-mile diversion route has been created to direct motorway traffic along A roads.
Drivers are being urged to ignore satnavs to prevent causing gridlock during an “unprecedented” closure of the M25 this weekend.
National Highways issued the alert as it prepares to close a five-mile stretch of the motorway in Surrey from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.
The company estimates that drivers who follow signs for diversion routes on A-roads will have an hour added to their usual journey times between junctions 10 and 11, which will be shut in both directions.
M25 to go quiet from 9pm Friday
Benjamin Parker, The Independent’s deputy travel editor writes:
This five-mile patch of M25 – between junction 10 and 11 – usually sees 6,000 vehicles per hour drive along it. But from 9pm tonight, in an unprecedented move, it’ll go quiet.
This is to allow National Highways to demolish the Clearmount bridleway bridge, as well as install “a very large gantry”.
It said it would be “impossible” to do this work safely without a “full closure of the M25 at this junction”.
But these are key sections of the route. The A3 links Guildford and Portsmouth to the orbital route at Junction 10 – it’s also where many drivers turn off to reach the Chessington World of Adventure theme Park.
At Junction 11 is the Chersey interchange, which connects the A320 between Staines and Woking.
The advice for drivers is clear: only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary, says Jonathan Wade, National Highways project lead.
“Avoid travelling completely or find something to do at home: decorate the bathroom or something” – so says Jonathan Wade, senior project manager for National Highways, ahead of the first weekend closure of the M25.
The unprecedented shutdown of the jam-prone circuit is being talked about locally as “carmaggedon”, with 100 vehicles per minute potentially jostling for space with weekend shoppers.
London’s orbital motorway will shut in both directions between junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday 15 March to 6am on Monday 18 March while improvement work is carried out “to make journeys safer and improve traffic flow”.
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
