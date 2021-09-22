A judge has granted National Highways an injunction against protesters who have been blocking parts of the M25, Grant Shapps has said.

The order, which will come into effect later today, means activists face possible imprisonment if they breach it.

“Invading a motorway is reckless and puts lives at risk. I asked National Highways to seek an injunction against M25 protestors which a judge granted last night,” the transport secretary tweeted.

“Effective later today, activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout.”

It comes after

More follows...