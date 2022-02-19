A man has died in a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the M4 near Swansea.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly before 8.35pm on Friday, South Wales Police said.

The collision between a pedestrian and a silver Nissan Qashqai happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 46 and 47, near Llangyfelach.

A police spokesman said: “Despite best efforts, a 41-year-old man from Swansea was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are appealing for anyone that may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of what happened to report it to South Wales Police.”

The section of the M4 that was closed as a result of the crash was reopened in the early hours of Saturday morning.