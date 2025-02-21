Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking

Julia Wandel is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Josh Payne
Friday 21 February 2025 08:26 GMT
Julia Wandel, who has previously claimed to be Madeleine McCann, has been charged with four counts of stalking (PA)
Julia Wandel, who has previously claimed to be Madeleine McCann, has been charged with four counts of stalking (PA) (PA Media)

A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been charged with four counts of stalking.

Julia Wandel, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said.

The 23-year-old, who is originally from Poland, is accused of four stalking offences that are alleged to have taken place between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.

She is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

