Woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking
Julia Wandel is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been charged with four counts of stalking.
Julia Wandel, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said.
The 23-year-old, who is originally from Poland, is accused of four stalking offences that are alleged to have taken place between January 3 2024 and February 15 2025.
She is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.