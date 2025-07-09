‘Chainsaw-wielding’ man shot by police named by family member

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man shot by police while allegedly wielding a chainsaw and wearing a gas mask and body armour has been named by his family.

The shooting happened at around 9pm close to The Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, near Maidstone on Monday.

Kent Police officers went to a house in Ashford Road at around 7.15pm on Monday to arrest a man on suspicion of assault.

The 36-year-old man has now been named as Sean O’Meara, The Telegraph, which spoke with Mr O’Meara’s half brother, has reported.

Mr O’Meara, who works as a plumber according to Companies House, remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police officers believed that he had a firearm or bomb, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.

Mr O’Meara refused to leave the house and armed officers were deployed.

The police watchdog said in a statement: “We have seen officers’ body-worn footage which shows the man, aged in his mid-30s, holding a chainsaw and another object in his hand, which, at the time, officers believed appeared to be a handmade firearm or IED (improvised explosive device).

“He was also wearing a gas mask and body armour.

“We can confirm a first baton round was fired by police and the man then took cover behind a hedge.

“Officers moved in and a police dog was deployed.

“The man ignored orders to put down the chainsaw and a second baton round was discharged and then, seconds later, he moved towards officers and was shot by an officer with a conventional firearm.”

Officers found weapons at the scene, including a chainsaw and a device which was “made safe” by a bomb squad, the IOPC added.

Kent Police said that the incident was not terror-related.

The man had wounds to his arm and abdomen and has suffered what are thought to be “life-changing” injuries.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Police shootings are fortunately rare, however, given a man has been injured after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

“Based on analysis of evidence gathered to date, no police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality, they are being treated as witnesses.

“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”