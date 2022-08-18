Man, 87, with broken pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance in homemade shelter in the rain
‘It was traumatizing,’ says daughter who used football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to give keep him dry
A seriously injured 87-year-old man was forced to wait 15 hours for an ambulance in a homemade shelter in the rain.
The family of David, a great grandfather, made a makeshift cover for him in his back garden after a fall in which he suffered a fractured pelvis, broke seven ribs and hurt his arm.
His daughter Karen, who did not give the family's surname, said she used a football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to give keep him dry.
She and her son-in-law Trevor called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday - but an ambulance didn't arrive to the Cornwall home until 11.30am on Tuesday morning.
They say they called four or five times through the night and were assured paramedics would be with them "soon".
The family say operators told them not to move him - in case it made his injuries worse, which is why they built the shelter.
It comes amid lengthy waiting times for hospital treatment in Cornwall - with patients saying they have waited outside hospital in ambulances for hours and even days.
David, of St Columb Road, Cornwall, is now recovering at Royal Cornwall in Treliske. His family tweeted a picture of the makeshift shelter.
Trevor said: "He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over. That was 7.30pm on Monday.
"We dialled 999 but an ambulance didn't arrive for over 15 hours.
"We kept ringing and they would say we will be with you soon. My wife was a nervous wreck.
"They kept telling us not to move him so we borrowed a football goal from next door and used a tarpaulin. It was traumatizing."
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.
