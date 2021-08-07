Man dies in Wales after falling from e-scooter

A 56-year-old man has died after falling from an e-scooter, in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a lane behind Sunninghill Terrace in Llanelli at about 1:15am on Thursday, August 5.

Despite receiving medical attention, the man died at the scene.

No other vehicles are understood to have been involved in the incident.

A neighbour said: “It is a terrible tragedy. He has grown up kids and we have no idea why he was in the lane at that time of night.”

The man has not yet been named and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Officers have launched an investigation into the man’s death. They are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has CCTV of the area to come forward.