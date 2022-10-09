Man who died after being shot by armed officers at police station named

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who died after being shot by armed officers in the car park of a police station in Derby has been named as Marius Ciolac.

Mr Ciolac, 35, from Derby, was shot after officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive police station just before 10am on Friday.

Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am.

Mr Ciolac was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but died later in Queen’s Medical Centre hospital in Nottingham.

A shattered door to the police station and remnants of where somebody received emergency medical treatment (Tom Maddick / SWNS)

Derbyshire Constabulary said his next of kin have been informed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the shooting and confirmed that a knife had been recovered from the scene.

Mark Baxter, who works close to the police station at a motor firm, told the Daily Mail people rushed outside after hearing gunfire to find lots of police on the scene.

He said they saw a police officer with a rifle and the road had been shut off.

Images from a drone show a smashed glass door, medical supplies and blood-stained clothes outside the police station.

There were also black boots and a jacket on the road at the scene as well as bandages.