Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Airport security check uncovers £1m cocaine stash hidden in electric wheelchair

The wheelchair contained 11 packages, weighing 12kg, concealed in the seat and backrest.

Kim Pilling
Tuesday 01 April 2025 17:09 BST
A handout scan of a electric wheelchair which was found to Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine hidden in it (NCA/PA)
A handout scan of a electric wheelchair which was found to Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine hidden in it (NCA/PA) (PA Media)

Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine hidden in an electric wheelchair has been found during an airport security check.

The discovery was made at Manchester Airport on Sunday after a passenger flew in from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Border Force officers scanned the wheelchair, which contained 11 packages, weighing 12kg, concealed in the seat and backrest, said the National Crime Agency (NCA).

NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee, said: “The concealment shows the ingenuity crime groups employ to smuggle cocaine.

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to combat the threat of Class A drugs and protect the UK public.”

Portuguese national Casimiro De Lemos-Francisco, 56,  has been charged with drug smuggling. He will appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 6.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in