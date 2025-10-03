Family and neighbours pay tribute to Manchester attack victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to the two people killed in the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Worshipper Adrian Daulby and security guard Melvin Cravitz were killed during the car and knife attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday.

Both men have been described as caring members of their local communities by their friends and neighbours.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we know about the two victims.

– Adrian Daulby

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby, 53, and another member of the public while attempting to stop terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie getting into the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Mr Daulby was described by his family as a “hero” who “tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others” in a tribute issued through Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Local residents described Mr Daulby as someone who loved animals, nature and the children who lived nearby.

One of his neighbours, Waqas Hussain, told Sky News Mr Daulby had survived cancer, lived alone and had visited the synagogue more after the death of his father a few years ago.

According to Mr Hussain, Mr Daulby had not been fasting for health reasons and had been debating whether or not to attend the synagogue on Thursday.

Abdul Rahimi, who lived next to Mr Daulby for 20 years, told the broadcaster he was a “very, very good man” who often bought books and toys for children living on their street.

According to The Independent newspaper, Mr Rahimi said Mr Daulby had always brought gifts on Christmas or Eid, while his 16-year-old daughter Mariam told the paper: “We would play with water guns together in the summer.

“Even not during Christmas, if my sisters knocked on the door he would give them toys.”

Mariam said Mr Daulby’s house was “the first we would go to” at Halloween.

Mr Hussain told Sky News he had bonded with Mr Daulby over their shared love of nature, animals and birds.

“He was just a great guy,” Mr Hussain said.

“Just one of them people… so innocent, so approachable and so pure,” he added.

A Muslim family who lived next to Mr Daulby told The Times that his garden was “his life” and that he loved the outdoors.

Speaking to the paper, Hussain, who did not want to give his surname, said of his neighbour: “He was one of them who absolutely loved and adored kids as well.

“He didn’t have any of his own but the street’s kids were like his kids. He’d give them presents.”

A tribute, provided by Mr Daulby’s family through Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.

“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2 2025.”

– Melvin Cravitz

Police said Melvin Cravitz was the security guard at the synagogue who “courageously stopped the attacker from entering the building”.

Mr Cravitz previously worked at a greengrocers in Salford, according to Manchester Evening News, and was described as someone who “would do anything to help anyone” in a tribute from his family.

One of the 66-year-old’s neighbours, who did not wish to be named, told The Independent that Mr Cravitz was a “very nice person” and a “very friendly neighbour”.

They said: “He was so nice in the community.

“He’d always be on the road talking to us.

“My sister lives a few doors down and he’d knock on and tell her her washing was getting wet.

“He was a very friendly neighbour.”

Hindi Cohen, another neighbour who attended the synagogue with Mr Cravitz, told The Times he was a “beloved” figure in the community.

She said: “He would visit us often. Before every festival we would have him over for a meal. He was very beloved. He was a figure round here.

“If you saw Melvin you stopped and talked.

“He didn’t always have it easy. He had health issues, but he was always with a joke and a smile.”

Relatives of Mr Cravitz told Sky News he was a “gentle giant” who “would never harm a fly.”

In a tribute issued through GMP, Mr Cravitz’s family said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone.

“He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.

“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food.

“He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.

“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

During a vigil for the victims, Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid tribute.

Mr Walker said: “We also remember Adrian and Melvin, truly wonderful, special men whose lives were so truly snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on the holiest day of the year on Yom Kippur.”