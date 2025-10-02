Swinney expresses ‘horror’ at Manchester synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has expressed his “horror” at the attack on a synagogue in Manchester as he sent his condolences to those affected.

Police say two people died after initial reports of four injuries in the incident at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at around 9.30am on Thursday.

The suspect was shot by police and Greater Manchester Police say they are “also believed to be deceased”.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in the hours after the attack, John Swinney said: “Can I express my horror at the attack on a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

“This attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest time in the Jewish calendar, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families and all of the Jewish communities in Scotland and across the UK.”

The First Minister expressed his thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene, adding: “Antisemitism is an evil we must confront and stand resolutely against, and I know the whole chamber speaks with one voice on this important question.”

Speaking to journalists later, Mr Swinney said Police Scotland will be working with communities in the wake of the incident, adding that safety at places of worship causes him “significant concern”.

He said: “Individuals must be able to live in safety in our country and they must be able to worship in safety.

“Police Scotland will be considering what steps need to be taken to make sure communities can be assured of their safety and they will, of course, have my full support and encouragement to do so.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was “horrified” by the attack.

“Like others, my thoughts are with all those affected and the wider Jewish community,” he said.

“Yom Kippur should be a time of peace and reflection, and instead they have been the victim of hate and violence.

“We must all stand against antisemitism and all forms of prejudice and hate.”

Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer sent his and his party’s “thoughts, our prayers, our love and our solidarity” to the victims and the wider Jewish community.

“This will cast a long shadow over Yom Kippur worship this evening,” he added.

Scottish Tory co-leader Russell Findlay described the attack as “horrific” and sent his party’s “very best wishes” to those impacted.