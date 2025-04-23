UK and Ukraine ministers meet as officials discuss peace plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey met their Ukrainian counterparts as officials from the US and Europe conducted talks on efforts to end the war with Russia.

The “substantive” technical talks were downgraded from the high-level meeting of ministers which had been expected after US secretary of state Marco Rubio pulled out.

Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will represent Washington in the discussions in London instead.

But Mr Lammy and Mr Healey held talks with their Ukrainian counterparts, foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and defence minister Rustem Umerov.

Mr Sybiha said: “We are grateful to the UK for its leadership and support. We will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee long-term peace and security.”

Mr Umerov said they would “discuss ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire”.

The US state department blamed a scheduling issue for Mr Rubio’s absence, but it suggests the chances of a breakthrough in London are limited.

Mr Lammy and his US counterpart spoke on Tuesday night and agreed further technical talks were needed before the next meeting of ministers, a UK source said.

The Foreign Secretary said he had a “productive call” with Mr Rubio.

Mr Lammy said: “The UK is working with the US, Ukraine and Europe to put an end to Putin’s illegal invasion.”

Mr Rubio said the US delegation – now without him – was “looking forward to substantive and good technical meetings with Ukrainian and UK counterparts” and indicated he would be “rescheduling my trip to the UK in the coming months”.

Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff – a Trump envoy who has been deeply involved in negotiations – is set to return to Moscow this week.

Ukraine could be forced to swallow a bitter pill under terms being ironed out between the US and Russia, according to the Financial Times (FT).

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has offered to halt his invasion of Ukraine across its current front lines, the newspaper reported.

Among the ideas floated by the US for the settlement are Moscow’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions, and US recognition that Russia owns the Crimean peninsula, the FT said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unlikely to accept the surrender of Crimea and called for an unconditional ceasefire as the first step to negotiations to end the war.

“If we are ready for an unconditional ceasefire – it means silence at sea, in the air, and at the front, on the ground – Ukraine is ready to take the relevant steps,” he told reporters on Tuesday night.

Downing Street said the UK remains “absolutely committed” to securing a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine”.

Asked if Sir Keir Starmer was disappointed at Mr Rubio’s decision to pull out of the talks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Today there will be substantive technical meetings with European, US and Ukrainian officials on how to stop the fighting and end Putin’s illegal invasion.”