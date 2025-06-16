UK’s first ever dedicated Marie Antoinette exhibition to open at London museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s first ever exhibition dedicated to the life of French queen Marie Antoinette is to open at V&A South Kensington in London.

Marie Antoinette Style will open at the museum in September, and will feature 250 objects including clothing and decorative arts, with some loaned from France’s Chateau De Versailles.

The exhibition’s curator, Sarah Grant, said: “The most fashionable, scrutinised and controversial queen in history, Marie Antoinette’s name summons both visions of excess and objects and interiors of great beauty.

“The Austrian archduchess-turned queen of France had an enormous impact on European taste and fashion in her own time, creating a distinctive style that now has universal appeal and application.

“This exhibition explores that style and the figure at its centre, using a range of exquisite objects belonging to Marie Antoinette, alongside the most beautiful fine and decorative objects that her legacy has inspired.

“This is the design legacy of an early modern celebrity and the story of a woman whose power to fascinate has never ebbed. Marie Antoinette’s story has been re-told and re-purposed by each successive generation to suit its own ends.

“The rare combination of glamour, spectacle and tragedy she presents remains as intoxicating today as it was in the 18th century.”

The exhibition will feature richly embellished fragments of court dress, the queen’s own silk slippers, and jewels from her private collection.

There will also be a number of items which have never left France before, such as the queen’s dinner service from the Petit Trianon, her accessories and items from her toilette case.

Marie Antoinette Style will look at Antoinette’s origins and impact on style from her own time to the present day through audio visual installations and “immersive” curation.

A scent experience will re-create the smells of the court, and the perfume favoured by the Antoinette.

The exhibition will also feature contemporary clothing including pieces by designers such as Moschino, Dior, Chanel, Erdem, Vivienne Westwood and Valentino – and costumes from Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning Marie Antoinette staring Kirsten Dunst.

Tickets for the exhibition go on sale on Tuesday and are available from the V&A website.