Raiders target Mark Wright and pregnant wife Michelle Keegan’s mansion in Essex

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright reportedly hid from burglars in a locked bedroom during a break-in at their mansion.

Essex Police said it received a call at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, and it was reported that four suspects had forced entry and searched the address before fleeing.

The force said officers were on the scene within eight minutes.

As first reported in The Sun, 38-year-old Mr Wright was said to have heard a patio window smash and then hid in a locked bedroom together with his 37-year-old wife until police arrived.

The intruders fled empty-handed after hearing Mr Wright, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, shouting.

Police were also alerted via a state-of-the-art security system at the couple’s home, and the raiders wore balaclavas and were dressed in black.

The couple have been documenting the creation of their “dream home” on their “wrightyhome” Instagram page, which has 664,000 followers.

In a statement, Essex Police said detectives were “continuing an investigation into a burglary” at an address in the county.

“We were called at around 6.20pm on Tuesday,” it said.

“It was reported four suspects had forced entry to an address, carrying out a search of the property before fleeing.

“Within eight minutes, our officers were on the scene.

“We are continuing to support and safeguard the victims and are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area.

“We are exploring a number of lines of inquiry including but not limited to forensic opportunities, CCTV and witness statements.

“Anyone with information should contact us as soon as possible.”

People are asked to report details using the online live chat service on the force’s homepage at www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, call 101 citing incident 842 of February 18.

Representatives for the couple declined to comment.