Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Money expert Martin Lewis has clashed with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch over the student loans system after walking onto set during her live interview ITV.

During a conversation on Good Morning Britain about the Conservatives’ plans to cut interest rates for some student loans, Mr Lewis, who regularly appears on the show interjected to express his disagreement.

Mr Lewis told Ms Badenoch: “If you want to help the middle earning students, the most important thing is the repayment threshold should have been increased.”

The Conservative leader responded: “I’m the first person who’s even trying to solve this problem… I want to make sure that those young people, who are paying and paying, and their debt is not going down, get a relief.

“If you think that there is a better offer, let’s look at it… the whole student loan system is not working properly, someone has to do something.”

Mr Lewis replied: “As the interest has already been added to so many students’ loans, lowering the interest rate now will only help those who can clear within the 30 years, which means lower and middle earning graduates won’t benefit from that change.”

The interaction came ahead of the consumer champion’s scheduled appearance on the show, when he described the The student loans system as a “nightmare” and a “mess”.

Mr Lewis focused on controversial Plan 2 loans, arguing that changes are being made to the loans that would be struck down by the regulator if a commercial company tried to make them.

Following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ November budget, the salary threshold at which repayments kick in under the Plan 2 system will be frozen for three years, leading to some people having to pay more.

From the April after they graduate, borrowers make loan repayments of 9 per cent of their income above a repayment threshold, which is currently £28,470.

open image in gallery Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the student loan system is ‘not working properly’ (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

In the autumn budget, the Government announced that the repayment threshold for Plan 2 loans will be frozen at its April 2026 level (£29,385) for three years, instead of increasing with inflation. Interest rate thresholds, which determine how much interest is added to loans, will be frozen for three years.

Speaking about Plan 2 loans, which were issued to people starting university from 2012 to 2023 in England and Wales, Mr Lewis said: “When they were given them in the first place, it was said that the repayment threshold, the amount you pay 9 per cent above, would go up each year. That is what students were told.

“Now what the Chancellor is doing by freezing that repayment threshold is a unilateral breach of contract. She is changing the contract in a negative way that affects students, or graduates now, which no commercial company would be allowed to do, which the regulator the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) would strike down.”

Mr Lewis added: “The really big problem with this is it’s regressive. Because lower and middle earning graduates will just pay more each year for 30 years and get nothing from it. Higher earning graduates will pay more each year until their loan is paid off so it will reduce the interest that they pay.

open image in gallery In the autumn budget, Rachel Reeves announced that the repayment threshold for Plan 2 loans will be frozen at its April 2026 level (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Media )

“Structurally, it’s horrible, it’s a breach of contract, it is not moral, Chancellor, you need to reverse that decision and give students what they were promised. The threshold needs to go up with average earnings.”

“If you want (students) to benefit you either have to reduce their actual debt, you could reduce their debt, that would make a difference, and still be slightly regressive… or you massively up the repayment threshold, that’s what’s hurting people, too much money going out of their pockets amidst a cost of living crisis.

Mr Lewis added: “And for the Plan 5 loans, the new loans that students take out now, the repayment threshold is set not much above minimum wage… the system’s a nightmare, it’s a mess.”

Interest on Plan 2 loans is charged at the rate of RPI (retail prices index) inflation plus up to 3 per cent, depending on how much a graduate earns. The Conservatives have announced plans to restrict this to RPI only.

Earlier in February, the National Union of Students (NUS) gathered in Westminster to call on the Chancellor to reverse the decision to freeze the repayment threshold for Plan 2 student loans.

NUS president Amira Campbell said previously that the Chancellor should look for solutions to a system in “dire need of overhaul”.