Martin Lewis issues Tesco Club Card warning ahead of change this month

Martin Lewis has warned anyone who uses the Tesco Clubcard when shopping at the supermarket giant to be aware of a major change coming this month.

The Clubcard app, which customers can use to get money off and build up points when they shop, is closing on 18 April.

The supermarket chain has already closed its ‘Pay+’ app and the new app that’s launching will hold everything in one place.

The ‘Tesco Pay+’ app closed on Monday 27 February. It allowed customers to store their debit or credit card and Clubcard details all in one app so they could pay and collect points by scanning one simple barcode at the checkout.

In order to access both of these services going forwards, the Money Saving Expert has urged all customers to download the new ‘Clubcard & Grocery’ app.

Customers will be able to access a digital version of their Clubcard and access ‘Tesco Pay+’ all in one place.

The app is already live for those wanting it immediately – but anyone who would like to keep enjoying Clubcard benefits will have to download it by 18 April.

To download the app, search ‘Tesco Grocery and Clubcard’ app in your phone’s app store.

You can download it for free on Android and iPhone and log back into your account. You won’t lose any points, coupons or vouchers by making the transfer.

While the names are very similar, anyone with a ‘Tesco Clubcard Pay+’ debit card won’t be impacted by these changes. ‘Tesco Clubcard Pay+’ is a prepaid card giving customers one point for every £8 spent outside Tesco as well as the usual points they’d earn with a standard Clubcard.

Those who have a ‘Clubcard Plus’ subscription, which costs £7.99 a month and gives customers 10 per cent off their shopping twice a month plus other perks, won’t be affected by the changes either.

The Tesco Clubcard is free to order or download and allows customers to get money off certain products in Tesco stores and online.

You also collect points every time you shop at Tesco using your Clubcard. These can be turned into vouchers to be spent on different things, such as restaurants or days out, or just go towards shopping in store for groceries.