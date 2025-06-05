‘Bringer of joy’ and choreographer Matthew Bourne earns City of London freedom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Choreographer and director Sir Matthew Bourne has been hailed as a “bringer of joy”, after being awarded the freedom of the City of London.

The recognition was for his achievements in contemporary dance, during a career spanning more than four decades, which has seen him enliven productions of Swan Lake, Edward Scissorhands and Nutcracker.

At the ceremony at the Guildhall on Thursday, Sir Matthew, 65, said: “As a born Londoner, I am particularly thrilled to be receiving the freedom today.

“As the proud son of two children of the Blitz, who lived just streets away from each other in Walthamstow E17, I have made London my home for my entire life.

“It has been my playground, my workplace and the inspiration for many of the works that I have made throughout my career, including Cinderella, Oliver!, Mary Poppins, and even Swan Lake.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful, and would like to thank Mark Lucraft and Fiona Adler for kindly nominating me for the freedom.”

Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC, and honorary secondary of London Fiona Adler, from the Old Bailey, nominated Sir Matthew.

Sir Matthew has been an artistic director of Adventures in Motion Pictures, and dance company New Adventures, which he founded in 2002 and which specialises in contemporary dance.

His productions include The Car Man, a reinterpretation of composer Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen, Romeo And Juliet, Cinderella, Play Without Words, and The Red Shoes.

For about three decades he has worked with theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and Sir Matthew has brought his flair to musicals such as Mary Poppins, My Fair Lady and Oliver!

Deputy policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, James Thomson, said: “As well as a major exporter of British dance to the rest of the world, Matthew is also the bringer of much joy, with the ability to leave people walking on air as they file out of the theatre.

“He is at the top of his game and is a very worthy recipient of the Freedom of the City of London, and I offer Matthew my warmest congratulations today, which will be echoed by his many millions of admirers.”

Sir Matthew was named the individual with the most Olivier Awards in 2020, when he received a ninth win.

He also has two Tony Awards, for directing and choreographing Swan Lake, and received a special Olivier Award in 2019.

Mr Lucraft said: “Matthew’s consummate skill for reimagining storytelling through dance is evident, not just by how audiences are mesmerised, exhilarated and moved by his productions, featuring troupes of supremely gifted dancers, but also by his hugely impressive collection of national and international awards.”

In 2001 Sir Matthew was made an OBE, and in 2016 was knighted in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year Honours, for services to dance.

The tradition of the freedom of the city is believed to date back to 1237.

Recent recipients include comedian Sir Lenny Henry, theatre owner and producer Sir Cameron, and Lady Mary Peters, who won an Olympic gold medal in the athletics pentathlon in 1972.