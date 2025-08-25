New clip from With Love, Meghan series two shows duchess baking with Tan France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new clip from the upcoming second series of With Love, Meghan, shows the Duchess of Sussex baking with Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France.

In the trailer for the Netflix series, France, 42, tells the 44-year-old duchess her flower sprinkles are “the gayest shit I’ve seen in a long time”, with the word “shit” bleeped out, and the remark making Meghan burst out laughing.

The sprinkles are part of Markle’s As Ever range, which launched in March, and includes ready-made shortbread cookies and crepe mixes with pre-measured amounts.

In the clip, Markle is wearing a blue and white striped shirt, while France wears a blue denim shirt.

Among the celebrity guests joining the former Suits star during the eight episodes will be US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook author wife Radhi Devlukia.

Also appearing will be chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang, and Meghan’s close friends, pilates instructor Heather Dorak and make up artist Daniel Martin.

A previous trailer released earlier this month showed Meghan cooking, baking and crafting with her celebrity friends and saying: “I love the idea of just spending time together … and finding new ways to show people you care.”

Season one of With Love, Meghan was savaged by critics.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”. The series has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on imdb.com.

With Love, Meghan will return to the streaming platform on Tuesday, two weeks after Harry and Meghan announced a watered-down deal with Netflix.

They have signed a “multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects”, in contrast to their reported 100 million dollar (£74 million) contract five years ago.