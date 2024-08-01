✕ Close Oprah With Meghan And Harry - trailer

Kate Middleton’s “hardest” moment with Meghan Markle took place in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, a new biography has revealed.

According to royal author Rob Jobson, Prince William attempted to put on a “show of unity” within the family.

Now heir to the throne, he suggested that the “the Fab Four” reunite “for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together”.

Jobson wrote: “Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she’d ever had to do.”

The new biography also revealed that Meghan told William to “get your finger out of my face” during a row about Kate.

This happened after the Duchess of Sussex claimed Kate’s “baby brain” had caused her to forget a detail of her wedding plans.

During talks to clear the air, William described Meghan as “rude”.

“Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face,’” Jobson wrote.