Royal news – live: Kate Middleton’s ‘hardest’ moment with Meghan revealed in aftermath of Queen’s death
Prince William wanted to put on a united front when Queen Elizabeth passed away
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kate Middleton’s “hardest” moment with Meghan Markle took place in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, a new biography has revealed.
According to royal author Rob Jobson, Prince William attempted to put on a “show of unity” within the family.
Now heir to the throne, he suggested that the “the Fab Four” reunite “for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together”.
Jobson wrote: “Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she’d ever had to do.”
The new biography also revealed that Meghan told William to “get your finger out of my face” during a row about Kate.
This happened after the Duchess of Sussex claimed Kate’s “baby brain” had caused her to forget a detail of her wedding plans.
During talks to clear the air, William described Meghan as “rude”.
“Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face,’” Jobson wrote.
Kate Middleton ‘received note’ from Prince Harry after Wimbledon appearance
Prince Harry reached out to the Princess of Wales after her jubilant appearance at Wimbledon.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is said to have sent a note to his sister-in-law, who received a standing ovation as she took her place in the Royal Box with Princess Charlotte.
“Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant,” a source told Heat magazine.
“He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out. He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan.”
The princess, 42, has been largely absent from public life as she battles an undisclosed form of cancer.
Prince Harry 'has been been hard done by’
Prince Harry “has been hard done by” with his ongoing personal security battle, an expert has claimed.
Alex Bomberg, chief executive of Intelligent Protection International, said that the decision to remove taxpayer-funded security from the prince should be reviewed.
While no longer a working royal, Bomberg has said Harry remains at risk because of his high profile.
“I still think he’s been hard done by. Whichever way you want to look at it, he’s still who he is. He’s still born into the royal family,” Bomberg told Newsweek.
“In my view, it’s still very difficult to make an argument against. He’s not a working royal – well, the threat doesn’t really go away.”
Prince Harry’s friend ‘unsure’ of match with Meghan Markle
One of Prince Harry’s friends is reported to have been “unsure” of his relationship with Meghan Markle.
This comes amid fresh claims in Rob Jobson’s new book that Prince William asked his younger brother to “cool” the relationship to give Meghan more time to adjust to royal life.
Omid Scobie wrote in Endgame that Harry’s friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, shared these concerns, revealing: “Not everyone felt as sure of this match as Harry did.
“A month after his own wedding, Skippy sat down with his childhood friend to voice a concern: Harry and Meghan were moving too quickly.”
Prince Harry accused William of trying to ‘wreck’ his relationship
Following the revelations that Prince William urged Prince Harry to “cool” his relationship with Meghan Markle in the new biography of the Princess of Wales, Harry’s brutal response has been revealed.
The heir to the throne, who dated his wife for the best part of decade, allegedly told his brother that it would be wise to give Meghan more time to adjust to royal life before committing, Rob Jobson claimed.
Emily Andrews, royal correspondent at The Sun, claims that in response to this, Harry said: “You’re trying to wreck this relationship before it’s even started.”
Harry and Meghan announced their engagement a year after their relationship became public knowledge.
New government releases statement on Prince Harry’s UK security concerns
The new Labour government has released its first statement about Prince Harry’s ongoing security concerns.
This comes after the Duke of Sussex, 39, recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.
The couple were stripped of their taxpayer-funded security after stepping down as working royals in 2020.
A government spokesperson told Newsweek: “The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.
“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.
“It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”
Expert says Harry and Meghan should get taxpayer-funded security
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should get taxpayer-funded security when they are in the UK, an expert has claimed.
The couple were stripped of the protection when they stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Prince Harry has been fighting since then to have the security reinstated, claiming that he does not believe the UK is safe for his wife without it.
“I’m an advocate for him getting police protection,” Alex Bomberg, chief executive of Intelligent Protection International, told Newsweek. “I think it’s something that should be reviewed.
“Has the risk level changed? No, probably not. But could they reconsider it? Should they reconsider it? Potentially yes.”
Sandringham announces completion of major project
Sandringham estate has announced the completion of its impressive new maze garden days after King Charles’s most recent visit.
The estate did so on its official Instagram account with an aerial video of the maze, showing it its scale.
The post reads: “Following His Majesty The King’s vision to bring horticulture to the fore in the Gardens, August sees the completion of ‘The Lower Maze Garden’ – an intricate new maze garden celebrating formal geometry and cosmological symbolism.
“Both The Topiary Garden and Lower Maze Garden have transformed the former West Lawn developing, enhancing and expanding blank canvas areas.”
King Charles all smiles in Scotland
King Charles was pictured smiling in a kilt while celebrating the UK’s latest world heritage site in Scotland.
“As the world’s first peatland World Heritage Site, @TheFlowCountry is an important defence against climate change,” the official Royal Family Twitter/X account explained.
The monarch has been a passionate advocate of enviornmental causes for decades.
The King has joined celebrations for the Flow Country’s newly awarded @UNESCO World Heritage Site status! 👏🏅— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 31, 2024
🌎🏴 As the world's first peatland World Heritage Site, @TheFlowCountry is an important defence against climate change. pic.twitter.com/HcWNmPForF
Kate and William mark World Ranger Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised the work of park rangers this World Ranger Day (31 July).
Taking to Twitter/X, they wrote: “Honouring the incredible rangers who protect our planet’s wildlife and natural habitats today, and everyday.
“These unsung heroes work tirelessly to ensure the survival of countless species and the conservation of our environment.”
Honouring the incredible rangers who protect our planet's wildlife and natural habitats today, and everyday. These unsung heroes work tirelessly to ensure the survival of countless species and the conservation of our environment 🌿🌍#WorldRangerDay https://t.co/R34iKbkqvc— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2024
Kate Middleton snubbed from best-dressed list
The Princess of Wales was snubbed from Tatler’s 2024 best dressed list and beaten by Princess Beatrice.
Beatrice, 35, was named the UK’s best dressed woman and praised for being “a beacon of sartorial elegance, pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments