Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Colombia for four days following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria – after declaring the UK too dangerous to visit.

Harry, 39, said he will not bring Meghan back to his home country without state-funded personal security because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.

The couple were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, but the exact details of the trip, which will be undertaken in their capacity as private citizens, is not known.

While the trip is not a royal tour, it will serve a similar purpose, and Ms Marquez said the visit will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.

This comes after a friend of the duke claimed Harry’s calls to King Charles are “going answered”.

Harry, 39, has not seen the monarch since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.

A friend told People magazine that Harry is being ignored because of his ongoing personal security battle to regain taxpayer-funded protection in the UK.