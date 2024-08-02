Royal news – live: Harry and Meghan reveal new four-day visit this summer after Nigeria success
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next unofficial visit will have the hallmarks of a royal tour
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Colombia for four days following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria – after declaring the UK too dangerous to visit.
Harry, 39, said he will not bring Meghan back to his home country without state-funded personal security because he fears a “knife or acid attack”.
The couple were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, but the exact details of the trip, which will be undertaken in their capacity as private citizens, is not known.
While the trip is not a royal tour, it will serve a similar purpose, and Ms Marquez said the visit will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
This comes after a friend of the duke claimed Harry’s calls to King Charles are “going answered”.
Harry, 39, has not seen the monarch since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.
A friend told People magazine that Harry is being ignored because of his ongoing personal security battle to regain taxpayer-funded protection in the UK.
Prince Harry describes the internet as ‘terrifying’ in new interview
Prince Harry has described the internet as “terrifying” in a new interview with Meghan Markle about the challenges young people face in a digital world.
The interview is set to air in full this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, but a teaser clip was shared to social media yesterday (1 August).
Harry said: “At this point we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide.
“That is the terrifying piece of this.”
The couple are taking part in a new initiative to support the parents of children affected by the problem.
Colombian Vice President celebrates upcoming Harry and Meghan tour
The vice preident of Colombia has provided an insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming unofficial tour.
Vice president Francia Marquez will travel with the couple on the trip that is expected to last around four days.
Ms Marquez said in a statement: “During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.
“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.
“In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”
Harry and Meghan to visit Colombia on latest unofficial tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accepted an invitation to undertake an unofficial tour of Colombia later this summer.
While this is not a royal tour, it will have many hallmarks of one and Vice President Francia Marquez said the four-day visit will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be undertaking their visit as private citizens after stepping down as working royals in 2020 citing press intrusion and a desire to live a more independent life.
During the visit to Columbia, they will reportedly meet with young people and youth leaders.
They are expected to visit the capital of Bogotá and the regions of Cartagena and Cali.
This comes after the couple’s recent unofficial tour of Nigeria earlier this year, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of Harry’s Invictus Games.
Prince Harry wants children to feel ‘at home’ in UK
Prince Harry said he wants his children to feel “at home” in the UK but cannot do this without the reinstatement of his taxpayer-funded security.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, said at a High Court hearing: “The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.
“That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”
Harry was stripped of the protection after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.
No royals at Sandringham Flower Show for first time in 30 years
The royal family was noticeably absent from the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, marking the first time they have missed the event in 30 years.
Graham Brown, the event’s chairman, said: “It’s disappointing that the King has prior engagements but the people are here to see the show.”
This comes amid King Charles’s vision for a dramatically slimmed-down monarchy in light of the UK’s current economic challenges.
Why Prince Louis is kept away from the spotlight
Prince Louis was notably absent from recent royal appearances at Wimbledon, the Euros and Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour.
Now, one royal expert has weighed in on why Louis, six, is kept out of the spotlight – and it is not his mischievous behaviour.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: “Obviously Prince George is chosen for certain events because of his age and status.
“Clearly Charlotte is also. Louis is the youngest and William and Catherine take care to keep a balance between the privacy which is essential and the obvious desire to see all their children.”
He added: “Also the younger the children are, the more likely they are to make a face and steal the show! The press love this, but it is a diversion from the main event.”
Thomas Markle birthday fundraiser continues to grow
A fundraiser for the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas Markle has now raised over £47,000 to mark the 80th birthday of the Duchess of Sussex’s father.
The pair fell out around her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry over a staged paparazzi photoshoot.
Ahead of the milestone birthday, Mr Markle said that his one “wish” was for his daughter to reconnect with him and give him the opportunity to meet his grandchildren. It appears to have gone unanswered.
Organised by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell, she wrote that the GoFundMe was set up to remind Mr Markle “there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”
Prince Harry reaches out to Spencer family after uncle’s death
Prince Harry has reached out to the Spencer family after his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes passed away this week.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is reported to have reached out to his aunt, cousins and the Earl Spencer, Us Weekly reports.
The Earl Spencer led tributes to Lord Fellowes, 82, when his death was announced on Wednesday, writing on Twitter/X: “My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us.
“A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humour, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”
Prince Harry will end royal feud on one condition, friend claims
Prince Harry will put his “swords down” in his ongoing feud with the royal family if he has his family’s taxpayer-funded security reinstated, a friend has said.
“[Nothing] would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines,” they told People magazine.
“He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”
The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 next month, has not seen King Charles since February.
Harry and Meghan reveal safety fears for Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that they are concerned about the safety of their children online.
In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, set to air on 4 August, they said they are hoping to affect change in this area.
Meghan says: “Our kids are young, they are three and five, and they are amazing, but all you want to do is to protect them, and as you can see what is happening in the online space, we know there is a lot of work there and hope we can be a part of change there.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments