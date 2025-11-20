Coldest night of season recorded in most of UK as snow forces school closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools have been forced to close, roads are disrupted and homes left without power because of snow, after most parts of the UK recorded the coldest night of the season.

About 100 schools have closed in northern Scotland on Thursday, while in Wales, 36 are closed in Pembrokeshire, 14 in Carmarthenshire and seven in Ceredigion.

In North Yorkshire, 33 schools are closed, while eight are listed as fully closed in East Yorkshire.

Temperatures in Northern Ireland, England and Wales fell to their coldest of the season so far, with minus 6.6C recorded at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, minus 6.4C in Sennybridge in Powys and minus 2.8C at Altnahinch Filters in Co Antrim.

Scotland’s lowest temperature recorded overnight on Wednesday was minus 6.4C in Dundreggan, Inverness.

The Met Office said a weather station in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands recorded 9cm of snow on Thursday, while Dyce in Aberdeenshire had 6cm, Aviemore in Invernesshire 5cm, Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales, 4cm, Boulmer in Northumberland 3cm and Bodmin in Cornwall 2cm.

The weather service also said “thundersnow” – where thunderstorms form in wintry conditions and cause heavy downpours of snow – was seen in Aberdeenshire and off the coast in the north-east on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “There is a risk we could see more today off the coast of eastern Scotland and north-east England.”

In North Yorkshire, drivers have been warned to only make journeys that are necessary after heavy snow overnight hit roads and disrupted bin collections.

In Sunderland, a car overturned on the A19 on Thursday in snowy conditions, while in Pembrokeshire, the county council warned there were “extremely hazardous conditions on most roads” in the area as snowfall continued.

A number of Pembrokeshire roads are closed, including the B4329 Preseli Road, and vehicles are blocking the B4314 from Tavernspite to Cold Blow.

A total of 631 properties are without power, the county council added.

An amber weather warning is in place in the North East until 9pm, and the Met Office says frequent wintry showers could lead to “significant snow accumulations”, which could leave vehicles stranded, homes without power, rural homes cut off and delays to public transport.

Eight yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place in various other parts of the UK on Thursday, including Northern Scotland, South West Wales and Cornwall.

The Met Office said later Thursday will be “cold and crisp”, posting on X: “Northern Scotland and some coastal spots will see more sleet and snow showers. Elsewhere, it’s dry with sunny spells.”

A spokesman added: “After a widespread frost overnight, the risk of snow diminishes as temperatures turn slightly milder tomorrow. Many areas will be dry and fine with long spells of sunshine.”