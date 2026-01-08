Why is it called Storm Goretti?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy snow, ice and wintry showers are due to continue across the UK for the remainder of the week, as an Arctic mass named Storm Goretti causes temperatures to plummet below zero in parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow ice warnings for most of the UK, including Northern Ireland, for Wednesday morning, while a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place all day on Wednesday in northern Scotland, with residents there told to expect a further 5 to 10cm of snow.

Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, said: “A deepening area of low pressure – named Storm Goretti by Meteo France – will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday.

“It will clash with the very cold air here, meaning Thursday night could be what we call a ‘multi-hazard’ event, with snow on the northern flank of the low, wind and rain on the southern flank.”

The first storm of the year was been named by France’s forecaster as the severe wintry weather brought caused strong winds across the Channel. The heavy snowfall in Paris caused the country’s civil aviation authority to cancel 15 per cent of flights on Monday at the city’s Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings are covering the majority of the UK on Wednesday ( PA Graphics )

How are storms named?

Storms for each year are named as part of a collaborative effort between the Met Office and their partners in Ireland and the Netherlands. More than 50,000 suggestions were submitted for this storm season, which includes entries from members of the public that have been submitted to Met Éireann and KNMI.

However, Storm Goretti was named by Meteo France, given that the brunt of the bad weather is expected to be felt in France. While the word has no particular significance in the French language, its origin stems from an Italian virgin saint of particular importance to the Catholic church.

This can regularly occur when a bout of severe bad weather develops overseas before arriving in the UK - Storm Benjamin, which hit in October, was named by Meteo France, and Storm Claudia in November was named by Spain’s forecaster AEMET.

What are this year’s storm names?

Naming storms is a technique used across the world with the hope that it would help members of the public, businesses and local agencies be aware of the upcoming risks and sufficiently prepare for severe weather.

This system, in place since 2015, sees storm names run alphabetically from early September through to the following August, aligning with the onset of autumn when low-pressure systems and the potential for severe storms increase. Last year, six storms were named, reaching 'Floris' by 1 August. The naming convention for North Atlantic storms omits Q, U, X, Y, and Z, to ensure consistency with the US.

open image in gallery People in the snowy conditions in Westminster on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

Here are the storm names that have been selected for the 2025-2026 season:

Amy

Bram

Chandra

Dave

Eddie

Fionnuala

Gerard

Hannah

Isla

Janna

Kasia

Lilith

Marty

Nico

Oscar

Patrick

Ruby

Stevie

Tadhg

Violet

Wubbo

Rebekah Hicks, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Naming storms isn’t just about giving them a label, it’s about making sure people take notice.

“When a storm has a name, it becomes easier for the media and public to talk about it, share information, and prepare.

“It’s a simple step that can make a big difference in helping communities stay safe, protect their homes, and make informed decisions ahead of severe weather.”

What can we expect from Storm Goretti?

Snow is likely to develop over higher ground in south Wales late on Thursday, before rain turns to snow more widely across England and Wales overnight, the Met Office said.

Some areas could see 5 to 10cm of snow settle, while others could see as much as 20cm.

Storm Goretti is also expected to bring disruption in south-west England, with a yellow warning for strong winds in place for Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 3pm on Thursday until just before midnight.

The recent drop in temperature has triggered cold weather payments for hundreds of thousands of households, designed to help elderly and vulnerable people with heating costs, the government said.