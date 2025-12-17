Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two arrested after shouting slogans involving calls for ‘intifada’ – Met Police

The arrests mark a change in approach from both the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police.

Police said the arrests were made during a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the Ministry of Justice (PA)
Police said the arrests were made during a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the Ministry of Justice (PA)

Two people have been arrested after shouting slogans calling for “intifada”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrests were made during a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster, London, on Wednesday evening.

A third person was arrested for “obstructing” police as they made the first two arrests for the chanting.

The arrests mark a change in approach from both the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police, who announced earlier on Wednesday that anyone chanting the controversial slogans such as “globalise the intifada” would face arrest.

The decision by the two police forces came in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, and the terror attack at Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on October 2.

During the pro-Palestine protest outside the Ministry of Justice building, police officers walked into the crowd of around 100 people and took individuals away to police vans.

In a statement on social media, the Met said: “There have been three arrests so far.

“Two people who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences.

“A third person was arrested for obstructing the above arrests.”

