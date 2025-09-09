Man arrested over Heathrow Airport evacuation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested after 21 people had to be assessed by paramedics following a possible hazardous materials incident that led to a partial evacuation of Heathrow Airport.

Terminal 4 check-in was evacuated as a precaution on Monday evening and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) later confirmed that “no elevated levels of hazardous materials were discovered”.

On Tuesday a 57-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm (CS spray) and causing a public nuisance, the Metropolitan Police said.

A force spokesman said: “Met officers located a cannister of what is believed to be CS spray.

“It is thought that this substance caused a reaction to those within the airport.”

Around 20 people were assessed at the scene by paramedics after suffering “irritation” in the incident, which is not being treated as a terrorist-related, the police said.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The LFB said Terminal 4 check-in was evacuated “as a precaution” as firefighters assessed the scene.

Specialist police officers alongside the LFB and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene after the force was called at 4.56pm on Monday.

An LFB spokesman said: “The Brigade was informed that several people were reporting a variety of minor symptoms, which could indicate exposure to a chemical or another type of substance.

“As is routine for these types of incidents, specialist crews were deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene.

“We can confirm no elevated levels of hazardous materials were discovered by the Brigade and the area was declared safe.”

It is understood when the LFB assessed the area, the spray had already dissipated, leading to the scene being declared safe.

London’s Heathrow is the UK’s busiest airport.

Earlier on Monday evening, the airport had advised passengers not to travel to Terminal 4, while National Rail Enquiries said trains were unable to call at the terminal because of the incident.

According to the airport’s website, flights from Terminal 4 were largely unaffected – with only a few delays expected.

Footage posted on social media showed passengers with their luggage waiting outside the airport, with some wrapped in foil blankets.