Police launch investigation after newborn baby’s body found outside church

Police have launched an investigation after a baby’s body was found in a bag outside a church in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the scene in Talbot Road in Notting Hill at 12.46pm on Tuesday and police are urgently appealing for the mother to come forward “for her own welfare”.

London Ambulance Service also attended and the baby was declared dead at the scene, police added.

Officers remain in the area and inquiries are ongoing to locate the baby’s mother, the force confirmed.

Scotland Yard said the baby’s gender and exact age have not yet been established.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “This is an extremely sad and shocking matter and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances around what has taken place.

“This investigation is in the early stages and our immediate priority is to locate the baby’s mother, who we believe may have very recently given birth.

“If you are the baby’s mother and are reading this, please come forward to police or medical professionals.

“You must feel very frightened but please let us help – we are really worried about you and it is vitally important you get medical assistance and support.

“You can walk into any hospital, or a police station.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3431/25March.