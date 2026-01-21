Starmer vows ‘I will not yield’ over support for Greenland amid Trump threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he will stand up to Donald Trump over his threats to annex Greenland.

The Prime Minister, who will host Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Thursday, said he “will not yield” in his stance over the Arctic island.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “I have made my position clear on our principles and values.

“The first of those is that the future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.

“The second is that threats of tariffs to pressurise allies are completely wrong.”

He said the Danish prime minister is coming to the UK on Thursday, adding: “I will not yield, Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs, and that is my clear position.”

US president Mr Trump has threatened to hit Britain and other European allies with 10% tariffs from February 1 unless they agree to his purchase of Greenland, and he has refused to rule out using military force to seize the island.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK would not be “buffeted around” by the threat of tariffs.

The Chancellor said the UK had an economic plan which would “get us through challenging times” and the trade deal with the US would not be “undone”.

She was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Mr Trump is due to make a major speech later on Wednesday.

Ms Reeves told Sky News: “Britain is not here to be buffeted around. We’ve got an economic plan, and it is the right one for our country.

“If other countries want to increase trade barriers, that is their choice, but we are determined to bring trade barriers down which is why this week I’m meeting with European, Gulf partners, Canadians to talk about how we can free up trade and make it easier for businesses to trade around the world.

“And on President Trump, we worked last year to get a trade deal. And as the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said when I saw him yesterday, he doesn’t see any reason why that trade deal should be undone.”

She said she was “confident that our approach and the approach that we’re taking in the national interest and our plan, which is the right economic plan for Britain, will get us through challenging times”.

Speaking to ITV News, she insisted the “special relationship” with the US still existed, saying there was “no more special relationship” on defence “than the relationship between the US and the UK”.

Shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Alex Burghart said the dispute between Nato allies over Greenland was the most dangerous moment for Europe since 1945.

He told the Press Association: “There’s a risk that Nato is going to fall apart. I really hope that doesn’t happen. We must be doing everything we can to prevent it from happening.

“But if it does, it will probably mean that (Vladimir) Putin will win in Ukraine, and then we will have a very large Russian army on the outskirts of Europe, and Europe’s defence (is) simply not ready.

“And that’s the most dangerous thing to have happened since 1945, and we need to sort this out. So what we’ve been calling for is for the Prime Minister to convene an urgent emergency meeting of Nato so that we can discuss issues like Arctic security.”