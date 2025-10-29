Ex-MP Mhairi Black to play detective in new BBC drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former MP Mhairi Black has joined the cast of a new BBC legal drama in her first television acting role.

She plays a police detective in Counsels, which is being filmed in Glasgow and will be aired on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Ms Black will appear in four episodes of the eight-part series, and starts filming next week.

The series is co-created by Scottish writers Bryan Elsley and Gillian McCormack – a BBC Writers’ Drama Room graduate – and is supported by Screen Scotland.

Ms Black, who stepped down as an SNP MP last year, said: “I’m excited to be joining Counsels and look forward to getting stuck in to playing Detective Inspector Bridges.

“I’ve been relishing trying different things since politics, this is my first TV acting role and I really enjoyed auditioning for the part.

“To work on a series which is set and filmed in Glasgow is an amazing opportunity – what a brilliant show to be a part of.”

Counsels follows the lives of a group of young lawyers in Glasgow a few years out of university, when their careers finally become serious.

The lead roles are played by an ensemble cast of Brandon Grace, Ro Kumar, Eilidh Park, George Prentice, Alyth Ross and Rebecca Bell.

Ms Black made history aged 20 in 2015 when she became the youngest MP elected to Westminster since 1832.

She spent nearly a decade in Parliament before stepping down at the 2024 general election.

Since leaving politics she has leaned towards the entertainment industry, and in 2024 she debuted a one-woman show Politics Isn’t For Me at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.