Foreign spies are not only targeting the government but also the British public, the head of MI5 has warned, with more than 10,000 attempts tracked by the agency.

Individuals with no links to official institutions “are not immune to the tentacles of hostile activity” and need to be concerned about the covert activities of some foreign states which will affect them, according to directory-general of the agency, Ken McCallum.

In a speech to be given at the Security Service headquarters at Thames House in London on Wednesday, he will urge the public to adopt the same levels of awareness and vigilance about state threats as with terrorism, stressing that “less visible threats that have the potential to affect us all ... through loss of livelihood, potentially up to loss of life”.

Pointing to the “pervasive risks from espionage” – including cyber attacks, misinformation and interference – Mr McCallum will disclose that “we have seen over 10,000 disguised approaches from foreign spies to regular people in the UK, seeking to manipulate them ... UK victims of state espionage range way wider than just government”.

“We see the UK’s brilliant universities and researchers having their discoveries stolen or copied, we see businesses hollowed out by the loss of advantage they’ve worked painstakingly to build,” he will say.

“Given half a chance, hostile actors will short-circuit years of patient British research or investment.”

The seriousness of the threat cannot be underestimated, he will warn.

“This is happening at scale, and it affects us all. UK jobs, UK public services, UK futures,” he will say.

To confront the threat, he is calling for a “whole-of-system response,” including increased public vigilance.

“To speak directly: if you are working in a high-tech business; or engaged in cutting-edge scientific research; or exporting into certain markets, you will be of interest – more interest than you might think – to foreign spies. You don’t have to be scared, but be switched-on.”