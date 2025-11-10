Michael D Higgins and Sabina given roses and cheered as term ends
Mr Higgins was late departing as he and his wife Sabina wanted to ring the peace bell one last time.
Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were greeted by cheers and gifted roses as they left Aras an Uachtarain on Monday night.
A guard of honour was formed outside the gates of the official residence in the biting cold by the members of the Sanctuary Runners who wanted to show their appreciation for his support.
The running group, which Mr Higgins is a patron of, is made up of Irish citizens, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.
One runner, Monica Pumpkin – who is originally from Botswana, handed him and Sabina roses to thank him for his support during his presidency.
Ms Pumpkin, whose birthday is today, said he has been supportive of the group and “for all migrants in Ireland” and it was an “honour” to be at the gates of Aras an Uachtarain.
She added: “We are here today to wish him well and farewell.”
Mr Higgins, who was late as he and Sabina wanted to ring the peace bell one last time, thanked the runners for their patience due to their delay as he took the roses from Ms Pumpkin.
He wished her health and happiness before the car departed.
In a statement, Mr Higgins said that serving as president of Ireland was “a great privilege”.
“I would like to thank the people of Ireland for the warmth of reception which they gave to both Sabina and myself over the past 14 years,” he said.
“How valuable it was to be able to join with them in engaging with the issues, projects and ideas that will help us to achieve the best of our country and the best representation of Ireland and its values abroad – an inclusive citizenship and a creative society in a real Republic.”
Mr Higgins’ 14-year term ends at midnight and left-wing independent Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president on Tuesday.