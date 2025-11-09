Remembrance Sunday marked in events across Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have laid wreaths at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall as part of a Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Garden of Remembrance and on the streets outside as members of the armed forces and representatives from associated organisations participated in the service to remember those who died in conflict.

Ms O’Neill’s laurel wreath bore a card with the words: “Today, as First Minister, I remember all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict.

“Through understanding and respect for our differences, we can build a stronger, more compassionate, and united society.”

Ms O’Neill last year became the first senior Sinn Fein figure to take part in such an event in Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s Minister for Education and Youth, Helen McEntee, and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, also laid wreaths in Belfast.

Ms McEntee said she thinks its “really important that the government of Ireland is here”, adding the presence of members from different communities “is a sign of the society in the world that we live in, and I think it’s a sign of respect from all communities”.

She added: “I think it’s really important that everybody comes together to show their respect to the many hundreds of thousands, millions, of people who’ve lost their lives over the years, but in particular, that we recognise and remember those from World War One.”

Other events are taking place across the island, including in Dublin, to mark the 107th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended a service in Enniskillen in Northern Ireland where he laid a wreath at the town’s war memorial.

His wreath read “in remembrance on behalf of the Irish Government”.

The UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn also attended as the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War was also commemorated.

Saturday marked the 38th anniversary of a bomb explosion before a Remembrance Day service in Enniskillen, which killed 11 people.

Last year, then-taoiseach Simon Harris did not attend the event saying he had taken advice from his “most senior officials” and did not take part because he believed a representative from the Northern Ireland executive would also not be attending.

It has been tradition for the sitting taoiseach to attend the Enniskillen memorial since 2013 when Enda Kenny became the first to do so.

It was a gesture seen as symbolic of the greater recognition afforded in the Republic of Ireland to Irishmen who fought and died serving in the British Army in the First World War.

On his second to last day in office, Irish President Michael D Higgins attended an evensong service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

The cathedral’s dean, the Very Reverend William Morton, said: “President Higgins, as you reach the very end of your presidential office, we in St Patrick’s Cathedral say thank you for your generous support, friendship and encouragement, and we wish you God’s gracious blessing in the years ahead.”