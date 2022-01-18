‘Essex Boys’ triple killer Michael Steele released from prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A triple killer convicted of the “Essex Boys” gangland murders has been released from prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed.

Michael Steele was jailed for life in 1998 for the killings of Tony Tucker, Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe, which he denied, alongside co-defendant Jack Whomes.

The three men were found shot dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon, near Chelmsford, Essex, in 1995.

A Parole Board panel decided in February to free Steele, now in his 80s, because his imprisonment was “no longer necessary for the protection of the public” but Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood challenged the decision and asked for his case to be reviewed again on the grounds the decision was legally irrational.

Steele was released from prison in May, the MoJ confirmed.

A spokesperson for the government department said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate.

“This decision was made by the independent Parole Board after a thorough risk assessment.

“Michael Steele will be on licence for the rest of his life, with strict conditions and intensive probation supervision. He faces an immediate return to prison if he breaks the rules.”

The killings took place after a row over a drug deal, prosecutors said, and the case later inspired the 2000 film Essex Boys, starring Sean Bean.

The decision in February to release Steele came in the second review by the Parole Board following the end of his initial minimum term of 23 years’ imprisonment.

He had not been assessed as suitable for formal risk-reduction interventions while in prison, “partly through lack of need and partly because he had maintained his innocence of involvement in the murders”, the Parole Board’s summary said.

It added that risk factors for Steele at the time of his offending included his “criminal lifestyle, involvement with drugs and association with the wrong people”.

But the Parole Board also found that Steele’s behaviour in prison had shown “marked improvement” and none of the witnesses considered risks would be imminent if he was released into the community.

Strict licence conditions were set out for Steele, including to live at a designated address, be of good behaviour, provide financial and business details, give up his passport, and be subject to electronic tagging and a specified curfew.

There were additional restrictions relating to the use of electronic technology, contact with the media or other publications, and not to own a boat, plane or firearm.

The Parole Board decided Whomes, then aged 59, could be released in 2021.