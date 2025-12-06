Gardai investigating report of drones near Dublin Airport during Zelensky visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating the presence of drones over Ireland during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit.

Mr Zelensky gave a historic address to a joint sitting of the Oireachtas earlier this week and met with Government figures and President Catherine Connolly.

Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska arrived in Dublin late on Monday night, with Irish broadcaster RTE reporting several unidentified drones were seen flying near Howth, over the Irish Sea, at around the time the Ukrainian president arrived at Dublin Airport.

Gardai confirmed in a statement that a special detective unit was investigating the incident.

“As part of this, SDU will be liaising with the Defence Forces and international security partners,” the statement said.

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov, said on Friday it was “hard to make sense of the visit” beyond it representing “the ever-present desire of the Irish government to show loyalty to the EU anti-Russian policy line on Ukraine”.

In a statement, Mr Filatov said Irish political leaders were living in an “illusionary world that has nothing to do with the realities” of the war in Ukraine.

He criticised Taoiseach Micheal Martin for using the “Slava Ukraini” – or “Glory to Ukraine” – phrase, with the ambassador comparing the greeting to “Heil Hitler”.

Asked about the comments at the British-Irish Council summit in Cardiff, Mr Martin said Mr Filatov had a “track record” of attacking him and the Government “on a consistent basis”.

He said: “We’re very, very clear: The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was a fundamental, brutal violation of the United Nations Charter, and no power can behave in such a manner.

“The destruction of Ukraine, killing of so many people, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure and energy infrastructure on the scale that has happened is reprehensible.

“I would say to the Russian ambassador to please bring back the message to the Russian government to please engage and stop this war.”

Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ireland is one of the few European countries that “understands the price of freedom” as he praised the country for its support.

In the first visit to Ireland by a Ukrainian president, Mr Zelensky and Mr Martin both drew parallels between Ukraine’s struggle for sovereignty and Ireland’s centuries-long fight for independence.

Mr Zelensky said Ireland’s decision to back Ukraine in the early days of the war was a moral one and while some had grown fatigued with hearing about Ukraine’s war, he said Ireland’s voice had not become “quieter”.

He said that while Ireland was neutral, it was “certainly not an indifferent country” and thanked “every Irish home” that has sheltered some of the 120,000 Ukrainians that arrived in the country since 2022.

In the historic address to Irish parliamentarians, where he received a standing ovation in the Dail chamber, he urged Ireland to take “an active role” in calling for a tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.