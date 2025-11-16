Five young people dead in ‘devastating’ road crash in Co Louth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five people in their early 20s died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Louth on Saturday night.

Three other people, one of whom is also in his early 20s, were injured in what Irish police described as a “shocking and devastating” crash.

Gardai said it would have “a deep impact” on families and communities in Carrickmacross, Dromconrath and in Scotland.

The crash, which involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Land Cruiser, happened on a road near Dundalk just after 9pm.

The five people who died, and one man in his early 20s, were in the Volkswagen Golf and are believed to have been on their way to socialise in Dundalk, gardai said.

Two other people, a man and woman from the other vehicle, were taken for treatment to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said he was “numbed and shocked” at the news, and deputy premier Simon Harris said a “veil of deep sadness” had come over the country.

An investigation has begun into the accident on the L3168 at Gibstown.

Speaking near the scene on Sunday, Superintendent Charlie Armstrong said: “Yesterday evening, just after 9pm, there was a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

“Five occupants of the Volkswagen Golf, three males and two females, all in their early 20s, are deceased at the scene.”

He said family liaison officers have been appointed to each of the families and gardai will keep them updated.

Mr Armstrong said: “I want to express my condolences and sympathies and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Siochana to the families of the five young adults who lost their lives yesterday evening in this road traffic collision.”

He said a major incident response was initiated last night by gardai and emergency services including Dundalk Fire Brigade, HSE paramedics and hospital staff.

He said the scene on the L3168 remained closed on Sunday as gardai carried out a technical and forensic examination.

He said post-mortem examinations would be carried out.

Mr Armstrong added: “I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Siochana and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night.

“The scene was very difficult, in adverse weather conditions, and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the five deceased was exemplary.

“This tragedy, with the loss of five young adults, will have a deep impact on families and local communities in Carrickmacross, Dromconrath and in Scotland.

“This is a shocking, devastating event for these families, their communities and the community here in Dundalk.

“I want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Dundalk Garda Station.

“I am appealing to any person who was on the L3168 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm, last night Saturday November 15 2025, to contact the Garda investigation team.

“I am appealing to any person who might have any camera footage or images from the L3168, Gibstown area, between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last night, to give that footage or images to the investigation team at Dundalk Garda Station.

“The investigation team can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

He added: “Finally, I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of the five young people who lost their lives yesterday evening.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “I am numbed and shocked at the horrific road crash that has led to the loss of five young lives in Dundalk, Co Louth.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these young people, and those injured.

“We also think of our first responders, who worked so professionally in truly devastating circumstances.”

Tanaiste Mr Harris said: “A veil of deep sadness and shock has come over our country this morning with the news emerging of the devastating loss of five young lives overnight in a road traffic accident in Co Louth.

“This morning, my thoughts, and I know the thoughts of people right across our country, are with the families of those who have lost loved ones, their friends, and their communities.

“We keep them in our prayers and in our thoughts now and in the time ahead.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services.

“One cannot even imagine the extraordinarily difficult and tragic circumstances in which they found themselves working last night as they set about trying to help in the most harrowing of situations.”

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said it was particularly stark that they were speaking on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

“The events that occurred here last night again are a very, very clear reminder for us of how things can change dramatically on our roads in a split second, and the tragedy that that brings to families, to communities and to loved ones.

“As we stand here today, 157 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year in 2025. That is a slight increase, unfortunately, in the number who lost their lives on roads in 2024.”