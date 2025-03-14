Evangelical Christian family disrupt gala dinner attended by Taoiseach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of a high-profile evangelical Christian family from Ireland have disrupted a gala dinner in Washington DC attended by Irish premier Micheal Martin.

Three members of the Burke family were intercepted by security personnel and police as they entered the floor of the Ireland Funds dinner.

They shouted loudly as they were pulled back through curtains surrounding the main dining space during a speech by the head coach of the Washington Commanders NFL team Dan Quinn.

Chaotic scenes ensued as law enforcement officers grappled with them and forcibly removed them from the National Building Museum.

Members of the family have been involved in protests and legal disputes in Ireland arising out of the suspension of Enoch Burke from his job as a teacher.

Mr Burke was imprisoned for contempt of court for refusing to stay away from the school where he worked.

The dispute stemmed from incidents over a request from the school’s then-principal to address a student by a new name and the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke argued his suspension was unlawful and went against his right to express his religious beliefs.

Enoch’s mother Martina and two of his siblings – Ammi and Isaac – shouted criticism of Taoiseach Mr Martin as they were taken from the building.

Quinn, who was making a speech after being honoured with an award by the Ireland Funds philanthropic organisation, tried to make light of the disruption, joking that the incident was like being at a game of the Commanders’ divisional rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

The family entered the gala venue around 15 minutes after Mr Martin had concluded his own speech at the event, which is a key fixture in the Irish American calendar in the US capital ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Earlier in the evening, the same family members stood outside the building, accompanied by Enoch’s father Sean, holding placards highlighting their campaign.

After they were later ejected from the event, the family members continued to articulate criticism of Mr Martin and Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris as they stood on the pavement outside the building surrounded by members of the media delegation that accompanied the Taoiseach to Washington.

“The Irish people live in fear, teachers are afraid to go to schools,” said Martina Burke.

“Every single child is taught LGBTQ+, bisexual, transgender as fact, it’s a sad day. It’s a sad day for Ireland. We need President Trump to know the truth but Micheal Martin is fooling them.”

Mrs Burke repeatedly said she did not want to speak to the Irish media, accusing them of working for the Irish government and the judiciary.

“The Government and the judiciary are all working together, silencing the people. We are slaves in Ireland. You’re fake journalists – you have no right to be here.”

Issac Burke added: “Enoch Burke was in prison for 513 days.”

Ammi Burke claimed: “Micheal Martin is stripping Enoch Burke of his salary.”

At one point, police officers moved the family away from the entrance to the building and asked them to stand further along the pavement.