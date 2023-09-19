Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An immigration centre had a “toxic culture” where vulnerable detainees were subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment, an inquiry has found.

In a report published today, Chair Kate Eves said an “environment flourished” at Brook House immigration removal centre, in West Sussex, where “unacceptable treatment” became more likely.

Detainees at the G4S-run site near Gatwick airport lived in dirty, harmful prison-like conditions, suffered from mental health problems and were mistreated, including one incident where a man had pressure applied to his neck by a staff member when he was in distress.

In that incident, a detention custody officer placed his hands around the neck of a detainee and said: “You f*****g piece of s***t, because I’m going to put you to f*****g sleep.”

Other incidents included men being removed from their cells naked, or near-naked, as well as dangerous restraint techniques and derogatory comments from staff to a man who was recovering from medical treatment following a drug overdose.

She found there were numerous breaches of human rights laws relating to torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

The inquiry was launched in November 2019 following a BBC Panorama programme in September 2017 that aired harrowing undercover footage of the alleged abuse of detainees by detention officers.

The report, which investigated a five-month period between April and August 2017, found 19 incidents over a five-month period that were capable of amounting to mistreatment under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

This Article states that: “No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Ms Eves said: “That I found this number of incidents took place within such a limited timeframe of five months is of significant concern.

“In my view these incidents were able to happen because of a combination of factors. Under the Home Office, and its contractor G4S, Brook House was not sufficiently decent, secure or caring for detained people or its staff at the time these events took place.

“An environment flourished in which unacceptable treatment became more likely.”

(PA)

According to the report, another detainee, who had been identified as extremely vulnerable to self-harm and suicide, was subjected to threatening language and denied access to shower, which prevented him from taking part in a cleansing ritual that was part of his religion.

The report was critical of the site itself, which was designed to the specification of a category B prison, including “tall razor wire fencing”, despite the detainees not being prisoners.

Witnesses giving evidence to the inquiry described it as “unfit for purpose” and it did not have the facilities to house detainees for “more than a few days”, despite many speeding a significantly longer time there.

This “prison-like” environment included men sharing cells with unscreened toilets, poor ventilation, and a lack of cleanliness.

The report said this led to “humiliating experiences” for detained people, in addition to the “constant noise” from the nearby airport.

There was overcrowding at the facility and detained people often lacked access to the internet with “unnecessary restrictions imposed on websites and, too often, computers were broken”.

Drug use was a “significant problem” at Brook House, in particular the psychoactive substance Spice. There was a “sense of defeat” from staff about how to treat the problem and on how to deal with detainees who had taken the drug.

(PA)

The staff culture at Brook House was described as “toxic”, with evidence obtained by the inquiry revealing the use of “abusive, racist and derogatory language” used against detainees.

In one piece of footage showed at the inquiry, a staff member is recorded using the phrase, “if he dies, he dies”.

This behaviour was often dismissed as “banter”, the report said, and there were concerns about the “lack of reflection by some who remain working at Brook House, a number of whom are now in more senior roles.”

The Chair also heard evidence that the indefinite nature of the detention at the centre caused “uncertainty and anxiety” for detained people and had “a detrimental effect on their well-being”.

The report contains 33 recommendations that, if implemented, could provide “a more humane, compassionate, and professional environment for immigration detention.”

One of the key recommendations made is that the government should introduce a new policy that detainees should only be kept at immigration removal centres for a maximum of 28 days.

The recommendation comes as the government is planning to give home secretary powers to detain people indefiniately as part of the Illegal Migration bill.

The Chair has urged the Home Office and other recipients to publish their responses to the report in six months.

She added: “It is my sincere hope that more than mere lip service will be paid to this report. The events that occurred at Brook House cannot be repeated.”