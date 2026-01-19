Government urged to respect Isle of Man autonomy on assisted dying royal assent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British Government has been urged to respect the “independence and autonomy” of the Isle of Man amid a “frustrating” nine-month delay in granting royal assent for assisted dying on the island.

The Isle of Man Tynwald became the first parliament in the British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation, approving their Bill in March 2025.

As a Crown Dependency, for primary legislation on the Isle of Man to get royal assent and therefore formally become law, the Lord Chancellor – currently David Lammy – is required to make a recommendation that it should do so.

A Freedom of Information request by the Press Association has shown that between March when it was passed and early December, the Ministry of Justice has written to the Isle of Man Government about the island’s Assisted Dying Bill 12 times.

A request for information on the contents of some of the correspondence, sent between October and December, was declined on the basis that it could represent a breach of confidentiality and potentially negatively impact the Government’s relationship with the Isle of Man Government and the other Crown Dependencies.

The politician behind the Isle of Man Bill said the delay was “extremely unusual”, with legislation normally getting royal assent within three to six months, and added that such a high level of correspondence was “relatively rare”.

Dr Alex Allinson, a GP and member of the House of Keys (MHK) who introduced the private member’s bill in 2022, told the Press Association: “Twelve questions is relatively unheard of for a Bill and this sort of delay is extremely unusual with something that’s been passed through our parliament.”

He said he is “considering approaching the Ministry of Justice directly in terms of any further questions they have that is delaying royal assent being granted”.

He added: “I think it is extremely important in terms of our valued relationship between the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom that the Ministry of Justice and Westminster respect our own independence and autonomy in passing legislation that is fit for our island nation and our community.”

Dr Allinson described “growing concern on the Isle of Man about the delay” and said it was “frustrating for a lot of local residents who have campaigned for several decades for this change, and were also involved in the quite intensive parliamentary debates and scrutiny that we had last year”.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The length of time taken to pass Crown Dependency legislation depends on the complexities and sensitivities of a Bill, as well as any legal and constitutional issues.

“This makes sure legislation is properly considered, in line with good governance and international relations.”

It is expected the implementation period for an assisted dying service to be put in place could be between 18 months and two years from when royal assent is granted.

Dr Allinson said there will be “further legislation and detailed consultation with our medical and nursing professions” during that time.

The Isle of Man Bill is only for adults resident on the island for five years – to prevent so-called “death tourism” – who have a terminal illness with a life expectancy of no more than 12 months and who have a settled intention to end their life.

Doctors are free to choose whether they want to opt in to providing the service, following a previous request from the British Medical Association (BMA) that this should be a choice.

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue that the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.