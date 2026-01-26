Anti-Trump protest held in Dublin amid immigration crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An anti-Ice protest has been held in Dublin city after a nurse was shot in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota at the weekend.

People Before Profit organised the protest at the Spire to call on the government to drop the traditional White House visit for St Patrick’s Day, and to express solidarity with the strikes against President Donald Trump in the US.

Tensions have increased in Minneapolis after Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse, was shot dead by members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) as he protested against Mr Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Avery Vogt, from Minneapolis – who is a UCD student, thanked the protesters who attended the event in Dublin on Monday evening.

She said it was an “immense privilege” to be “safe” in Dublin, but added that “it wrecks me everyday having to go through everyday life not knowing what’s going on and knowing what the people that raised me are going through”.

She said she travelled back to Minneapolis over the Christmas break, but said it was “completely different” under Mr Trump.

She added: “People are disappearing off the streets and the feeling of fear is palpable.

“It’s like everyone is holding their breath.”