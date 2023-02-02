✕ Close Nicola Bulley: Police 'extremely concerned' for dog walker missing for three days

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley said he was in “perpetual hell” as her two children wait for their mother to return.

Police have been searching the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire for nearly a week after Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared last Friday at 9.15am.

Her phone was found near where she was last seen, still on a conference call, and her dog was running loose. Her parents fear she was kidnapped.

Speaking to MailOnline yesterday, Mr Ansell said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief. We are living through this but it doesn’t feel real.

“All we can say is we need to find her,” he said. “She’s got two little girls that need their mummy home. We have got to get some good news now.”

Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest, 73, and Dot, 72, vowed “we will never stop looking for her”. Mr Bulley told The Mirror: “If the worst came to the worst and she was never found, how will we deal with that for the rest of our lives?”