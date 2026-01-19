Tributes to former MoD engineer who campaigned for Chinook crash families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Ministry of Defence aeronautical engineer who pioneered the investigation into the 1994 Chinook disaster and campaigned for justice, has died after a two-month battle with cancer.

David Hill, 69, a technical adviser to the Chinook Justice Campaign group, wrote three books examining the RAF Chinook crash on the Mull of Kintyre.

For more than 30 years he painstakingly collated, studied and made public official papers and technical analysis that has underpinned the campaign’s recent progress over the last six months – and which led to the first meeting with ministers in 31 years on December 16 2025.

Mr Hill’s conclusions into the incident, that the Chinook Mark 2 helicopter was not airworthy and should never have been in the air, causing the deaths of 29 people including two pilots posthumously blamed for the crash, helped to clear them in 2011.

Rick Cook and Jonathan Tapper were both initially blamed for the crash before being absolved from responsibility due to Mr Hill’s work.

The father-of-one died in a palliative care unit in Bristol, where he lived, on January 12.

Some campaigners called for him to be given a posthumous OBE, and for a public inquiry to be established.

Mr Hill’s books included Chinook ZD576, The Inconvenient Truth, and Their Greatest Disgrace.

Susan Phoenix, who campaigned with him for 30 years, said: “David stood with the families from the very earliest days, when it was hardest to challenge the official story and when few were prepared to listen.

“From the flawed RAF Board of Inquiry and the Scottish Fatal Accident Inquiry onwards, to his work just in the last two months helping to pose 335 unanswered questions about the crash, he brought clarity, courage and extraordinary technical insight to a case that has been clouded by lies, secrecy and a distinct lack of candour.

“David was not only a colleague but a true friend. His invaluable work has helped to give our families a voice when they were being ignored, and his determination ensured that the truth could not simply be buried.

“We cannot believe that we have lost him now when we are at our closest point to justice in 31 years, thanks to him.”

Niven Phoenix, whose father Ian was killed in the crash, said: “David’s contribution cannot be overstated. He understood the Chinook Mark 2 systems in forensic detail and was meticulous in analysing evidence that others either overlooked or chose not to interrogate.

“He demonstrated, repeatedly and rigorously, that the aircraft’s airworthiness, software integration and system certification raised serious and unresolved questions. He is a massive loss to the campaign, and we are all devastated by his death. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife, his daughter Jo, to his family and friends.”

Chris Cook, whose brother Rick was one of the two pilots killed and later cleared of blame, said: “For our family, David’s work was absolutely fundamental.

“The evidence he helped uncover and explain – alongside others – thankfully demonstrated that my brother Rick and his colleague Jonathan Tapper were not to blame and should never have been blamed.

“After years of pain, doubt and injustice, David’s determination helped restore Rick and Jon’s professional reputation and gave our family something we had been denied for far too long: truth, dignity and peace.

“I cannot overstate my admiration for his professionalism as an engineer, but also his determination, resilience and bravery in ensuring the truth was told.”

Retired RAF Squadron Leader Engineer Peter Skea, Mr Hill’s best friend for more than 40 years, added: “David’s crusade to right wrongs and ensure fairness was a crusade of truth. He was dogged in his determination to put the record straight and he abhorred technical incompetence.

“He has exposed the wrongs associated with the Chinook crash; in recognition of this and his other work he should be awarded an OBE”

Andy Tobias, whose father John died in the crash, said: “Without David, the campaign would not have reached the point it has today. His technical work was fundamental to securing the agreement to meet defence ministers in December.

“The families owe David a massive debt of lifelong gratitude. He gave us evidence, credibility and the confidence to keep going when the system seemed determined to shut us out.

“A fitting tribute to his work would be for our case to be the test case for the new Hillsborough Law, all the files to be released and a judge-led public inquiry.”