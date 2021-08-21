Police have detained a woman over racially aggravated comments made online following the death of a five-year-old Afghan refugee in Sheffield.

Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell from a ninth-floor window at the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Wednesday.

The boy and his family had been placed in the hotel by the Home Office last week after they fled the Taliban. The family, including the parents, three boys and two girls, arrived in the UK as part of a scheme for Afghans employed by the British government.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old woman in Sheffield on Friday morning on suspicion of malicious communications and racially aggravated public order offences.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

Acting detective inspector Lee Corker said: “I would like to remind people that comments made online can have serious consequences.

“Hate speech or hate crimes will not be tolerated in person or online and will be dealt with robustly by officers.

“Our social media channels are monitored, and while we encourage discussion, offensive comments may be investigated. Please consider the impact your words may have before you post.”